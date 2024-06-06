Stanbic IBTC Bank is ready to offer scholarships to Nigerian students to assist them in completing their education

The scholarship will cover tuition fees for the duration of undergraduate studies at any Nigerian university

Applicants are expected to be undergraduates and meet all other requirements set by the bank

Stanbic IBTC Bank has announced a scholarship programme to reward 200 Nigerian students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The bank said that the scholarship aims to relieve financial burdens and inspire students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

200 students set to benefit from the scholarship plan Photo credit: Frédéric Soltan

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng understands that the scholarship programme has been running since 2020, benefiting several students.

Scholarship for Nigerian students

According to the bank, scholarships, as usual, will be awarded to students who have demonstrated academic excellence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Leadership reports that Demola Sogunle, the chief executive at Stanbic IBTC Holdings, spoke on the importance of the scholarship.

His words:

“At Stanbic IBTC, we strongly believe in the transformative power of education. Our commitment to this cause is clearly demonstrated through our scholarship programme, which is designed to nurture and develop the potential of Nigeria’s youth.

"The scholarship aims at relieving financial burdens and inspires students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

“Our mission is to provide these talented individuals with the resources and support they need to excel academically.

We encourage eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity by applying to our programme. This step could be the key to unlocking their academic aspirations and achieving their goals.”

Requirements to qualify for Stanbic scholarship

To qualify for the scholarship, Stanbic IBTC said an interested student must have a UTME score of 250 and above, at least five credits in O'Level (O'Level, NECO), and proof of admission to a Nigerian federal or state university.

Other documents required include:

Recent Passport Photograph

Valid ID Card- NIN slip, voter's card, birth certificate or international passport

JAMB or university admission letter

It is open to students from all regions, but documents must be uploaded to stand a chance.

Interested students can click here to apply

Winners will be announced at an award ceremony, which will be held physically or virtually.

How students will access loans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sawyerr explained that interested citizens would access federal government student loans.

Sawyerr disclosed that there will be no human contact when accessing the loan, as everything will be automated, and funds for successful students will be transferred to the schools'

Source: Legit.ng