The naira has dropped further against the US dollar and other currencies in the foreign exchange markets

New CBN data shows that the official market fell by 0.27% or N4.14 in the official market and also fell in the black markets

The forex pressure on the domestic currency intensified after attacks on oil facilities in Rivers state

The Nigerian currency depreciated further against the US dollar and euro in both the official and unofficial foreign exchange markets.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that by the end of trading on Tuesday, March 18, the naira had declined to N1,536.12 against the dollar.

Tuesday's exchange rate showed that naira lost 0.27% or N4.14 of its value when compared to N1,531.98/$1 reported on Monday, March 17.

It was the same outcome for the naira against the euro in the official market.

Data showed that the naira depreciated against the euro in the official market yesterday by N5.05 to settle at N1,673.50/€1 versus the preceding session’s N1,668.46/€1.

However, the naira appreciated against the Pound Sterling by N34.72 to trade at N1,949.89/£1 compared with the previous day’s N1,984.61/£1.

In the black market, Bureau de Change operators confirmed that the dollar was sold at a higher rate.

Abdulahhi, a BDC trader gave a breakdown of the exchange rate to Legit.ng:

"I sell the dollar at N1,585/$1 and buy at N1,568. For the pound sterling, I buy at N2,000 and sell at N2,060. As for the euro, my customers buy at N1,690 and sell to me at N1,640."

Further checks on fintech apps like Chipper Cash showed that the naira had depreciated further, exchanging at N1,784.5 at the time of writing.

Here is a snapshot of CBN's exchange rate against other foreign currencies' below:

CFA Franc: N2.54

Chinese Yuan (Renminbi): N212.08

Danish Krone: N224.30

Euro: N1,673.50

Japanese Yen: N10.32

Saudi Riyal: N408.71

South African Rand: N84.63

Swiss Franc: N1,743.15

Pound Sterling: N1,949.89

Naira under pressure

The naira is expected to come under increased pressure following attacks on oil facilities in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, a development that could affect the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Additionally, reports indicate that Nigeria is facing challenges in selling some of its March crude oil production on the international market.

ABCON sends a message to CBN

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aminu Gwadabe, president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), has called on the CBN to resume direct sales of dollars to traders.

He revealed that commercial banks are not selling to them and that the apex bank's intervention is needed for naira stability.

