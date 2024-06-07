Yobe Microfinance Bank is offering its Nigerian Muslims a chance to buy a ram on credit ahead of the Salah celebration

The new Ram Loan offers flexible repayment options, ensuring affordability for those interested

The bank said it is mainly designed for civil servants and is ready for quick approval to ensure timely disbursement ahead of Salah

The Yobe Microfinance Bank has introduced a “ram loans scheme” for its customers ahead of Sallah celebrations.

The financial institution is a state-licensed microfinance bank.

Sheriff Almuhajir, the bank’s chief executive officer (CEO) who announced the scheme on Thursday, June 7, said it is aimed at helping Muslims purchase animals for sacrifice during the Eid el-Adha celebration, slated for June 16.

What is Eid el-Adha?

Eid el-Adha, also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," is the second of Islam's two main holidays. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to sacrificing his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

Muslims worldwide celebrate the day by performing the symbolic ritual of sacrificing animals such as rams, sheep, cattle, and goats.

Yobe ram loan scheme

Speaking further, NAN reports that Almuhajir said the bank has earmarked N150 million for the scheme.

His words

“This loan scheme is designed to support civil servants in Yobe, especially those working with state and local councils during the festive season

The facility would be carried out under the Sallah ram loans scheme and divided into categories A and B for disbursement.

Customers in category A would receive N150,000, while those in category B would receive N75,000.

The loan would be repaid monthly, with customers in category A paying N6,000; while those in the second group would pay N3,300."

Requirements to benefit from the ram loan scheme

Regarding the conditions for obtaining the loan, Almuhajir stated that applicants must maintain a bank account with a minimum balance of N2,500 to access ATM cards and other services.

Additionally, applicants need to purchase a form from the banking hall for N1,000 and must be civil servants on the payroll of the state or local government councils.

Other requirements include submitting two passport photographs, a national identification number (NIN), a payment slip, and other relevant documents.

Almuhajir explained that this initiative aims to assist individuals and families who may not be able to afford a ram for the festivities immediately.

