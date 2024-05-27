First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc (FBNH) has declared a final dividend for the financial year ending December 2023

Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola is set to be rewarded for his investment in the financial institution

In 2023, FBNH reported a profit after tax of N310.4 billion, the highest profit ever in its more than 130-year history.

Nigerian billionaire and investor Femi Otedola is set to receive significant rewards for his investment in First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH).

FBNH, in a corporate statement published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), announced a dividend of 40 kobo per share to shareholders for the year ending December 2023.

The total dividend payout to shareholders amounts to N14.35 billion.

Dividends are payments a company makes to share profits with its stockholders. They're one of the ways investors can earn a regular return from investing in stocks. Dividends can be paid out in cash, or they can come in the form of additional shares.

Part of the statement reads:

"On August 23, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at August 13, 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts"

Otedola to become richer

Femi Otedola, FBHN's Group Chairman and largest individual shareholder, is expected to receive a substantial windfall from the dividend payout.

Legit.ng analysis shows that Otedola has a total direct and indirect stake of 2.02 billion (2,029,376,358) shares.

This means that, based on the 0.40 value per share, Otedola will pocket N811.75 million as a dividend windfall from his stake in the bank.

