Nigeria's richest man, Dangote, has given a clue on when his multi-billion-dollar refinery will be listed.

A top official said that the plan is to dual list on the London and Lagos stock exchanges by year-end

It is expected that the refinery will reach its full capacity to become the largest in Africa by year-end or early next year

A top official has confirmed that Dangote Refinery intends to dual list on the London and Lagos stock exchanges.

Aliko Dangote, reportedly said that he may attempt to list the company in Nigeria before the end of the year. Photo Credit: Dangote Group, Andrew Holt

This came after Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, stated that he may attempt to list the company in Nigeria before the end of the year.

Confirming this, Devakumar Edwin, a Dangote Refinery executive, told Reuters,

“We have listed all our businesses. The NSE (Nigerian Stock Exchange) will not have adequate depth to handle exclusively the petroleum refinery. We would have to take it to LSE (London Stock Exchange) but also list in NSE.”

When it reaches full capacity this year or next, the $20 billion refinery, the largest in Africa, will be the largest refinery in Africa and Europe, with a capacity of up to 650,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Dangote has been attempting to obtain an oil supply for his refinery. After putting out a contract for 2 million barrels of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude every month for a year beginning in July, the business signed its first supply agreement with TotalEnergies in May, as per the tender documents.

His holdings include Dangote Sugar, Dangote Flour Mills, and Dangote Cement (DANGCEM.LG), all of which are traded on the Nigerian stock exchange.

Dangote makes changes to diesel price

Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery had raised the diesel price from N940 per litre to N1,100 due to the slide in the naira's value against the US dollar.

On April 17, 2024, the refinery reduced the product's price from N1,200 per litre to N1,000, following marketers' calls for a price slash.

On April 24, 2024, the refinery crashed the diesel and aviation fuel prices to N940 per litre and N980, respectively.

