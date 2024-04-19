The CBN has announced new custom duty rates for importers use to clear goods at the nation's ports

The latest rates will come as another significant relief to businesses and importers who have struggled to clear their goods

The new dollar exchange rate reflects the current rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has slashed the Nigeria Customs Service exchange rate to calculate import duties at the nation's ports.

Customs duties are taxes and levies paid on goods imported into the country.

The duties are paid through a commercial bank to the Nigeria Customs Service, which receives on behalf of the Federal Government.

Customs new exchange rate

Data from the federal government trading portal showed that as of Friday, April 19, 2024, importers will be charged N1,147.029 per dollar for import duty.

The new rate represents a 7.36% reduction from the previous rate of N1,238.179 per dollar.

Why did CBN slash Customs duty?

The decision to slash the customs rate follows the recent impressive performance of the Nigerian currency against the US dollar.

However, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, the naira lost ground against the US dollar in the official market, slumping by 7.6% or N7.78 to close at N1,154.08/$1 compared to the previous day's value of N1,072.74/$1.

