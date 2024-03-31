A bank customer says 50,000 was debited when making withdrawals from an ATM close to her place of work

The young lady who spoke anonymously said she had been waiting for two days for the refund nothing yet

Kalu Uche, an operational manager in one of Nigeria's commercial banks, explained to Legit.ng in an exclusive chat the process of handling ATM errors

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

A bank customer who spoke to Legit.ng anonymously disclosed that she went to the ATM to make a withdrawal but was debited despite no cash being dispensed, and the bank has yet to refund her.

Bank customers use Automatic Teller machines (ATM) Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

Her words:

"I was withdrawing money from another bank's ATM. Money was debited, but I did not get the cash. I called Customer Care, and within two days, I got my money back. How does my bank know that I was telling the truth, or really my money got debited?"

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Banker explains the process to get ATM failed transaction refunds

Kalu Uche is an operations manager in one of Nigeria's commercial banks. He has over 15 years of banking experience, rising from being a customer representative to a senior bank staffer.

Explaining the process of seeking refunds, Uche said:

"We hardly receive complaints from customers regarding ATMs failing to dispense cash despite their accounts being debited.

"Although ATMs can occasionally malfunction, such as cash getting stuck in the machine, the funds are almost immediately reversed. This is because at the bank, we always have ATM operators who will already be aware of the error and will promptly rectify it in the account.

"However, if an occasional slip-up occurs and there is no reversal, it is important that a customer complains immediately and also states clearly the exact time, date, and location of the malfunctioning ATM.

"Sometimes, it is advisable to take a picture of the ATM, which you can use to file a complaint.

"After notifying your bank of the missing money, the bank will investigate, and within 10 days, the disputed funds will be credited to the account, if true"

Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about solving problems. Readers should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any decision.

Do you have a story to tell? Want an expert's advice? Please email us at ask.an.expert@corp.legit.ng with 'Ask an expert' in the subject line.

Banks expose tricks used by fraudsters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian banks have once again sent messages to customers to be vigilant regarding various methods used by fraudsters.

The latest message is from First Bank of Nigeria, the oldest financial institution in the country.

The combined customer deposits of Nigeria's biggest banks stand at over N15 trillion.

Source: Legit.ng