The Central Bank of Nigeria released another batch of $500 million for forex backlogs

The bank stated that the step aligned with its commitment to boost market confidence and attract foreign investment

Analysts said the recent move might impact the value of the naira, which was experiencing volatility

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed another tranche of $500 million across sectors to follow up on its recent payment of about $2 billion to clear outstanding commitments in manufacturing, aviation, and petroleum sectors.

According to CBN’s acting director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Ali, the move aligns with the apex bank’s commitment to addressing the backlog of authenticated foreign exchange transactions.

Latest action to boost investors' confidence

Ali assured that CBN’s management is dedicated to settling the transactions swiftly.

Ali said CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso promised a comprehensive strategy to boost liquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange markets in the short, medium, and long term.

“As the Governor said, the CBN’s focus is on addressing fundamental issues that have hindered the effective operation of the Nigerian FX markets over the years,” she added.

Leadership reports that the CBN spokesperson said the forex market reforms aim to simplify and unify multiple rates to promote transparency and reduce arbitrage opportunities.

She expressed optimism that a stable exchange rate would boost investor’s confidence and attract foreign investment.

The apex bank’s mouthpiece called for dedication to market regulations, stressing that transparency is critical to fair exchange rate determination and stability for businesses and persons.

Analysts predict naira recovery

Analysts believe that Nigeria’s currency, the naira, is suffering volatility due to FX backlogs.

According to them, the lack of payment of backlogs has shrunk investor’s confidence in Nigeria’s economy as they can not repatriate funds due to them.

Financial expert and economist Daniel Kanu said it is not yet Uhuru for the naira as other factors are responsible for its poor performance.

Kanu said.

“This is one step in the long line of issues to be addressed by the Nigerian government. We need to earn more forex and to earn more forex; we need to export more items. Nigeria needs to shore up its non-oil exports.

It is risky to have one source of forex for a country. Even if you’re exporting to neighbouring countries, demand payment in dollars so can shore up your forex earnings.

