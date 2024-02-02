The Central Bank of Nigeria has decided to cease the daily debit of the cash reserve ratio of Nigerian banks

This decision means that Access Bank, UBA, GTBank, and other commercial banks in Nigeria will retain more customer deposits

It is expected to serve as a significant boost for Nigerian companies in need of cash to finance their activities

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced it will stop daily Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) debits for banks.

The apex said it will now be adopting an updated CRR mechanism that is intended to facilitate banks’ capacity for planning, monitoring and aligning with records with the CBN

This was disclosed in a letter addressed to all banks and signed by Adetona Adedeji, the acting Director of the Banking Supervision Department, on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Part of the CBN circular reads:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is ceasing daily CRR debits and will be adopting an updated Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) mechanism that is intended to facilitate your capacity for planning, monitoring, and aligning your records with the CBN.

"The determination of the segment of deposits subject to sterilization with the CBN as CRR will follow the processes outlined below:

"Phase 1- Utilization of the Incremental Approach: The extant ratios (commercial banks 32.5% and merchant banks 10%) will be applied to increases in the banks' weekly average adjusted deposits.

"Phase 2-CRR levy of 50% of the lending shortfall will be enforced for banks that do not meet the minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) as per our correspondence to all banks referenced BSD/DIR/GEN/LAB/12/049 dated September 30, 2019.

"The CBN will provide your bank with details of the applied charges and their underlying computation rationale."

How important is CRR

A Cash Reserve Ratio is a specified minimum fraction of the total deposits of customers, which banks have to hold as reserves either in cash or as deposits with the central bank.

A higher percentage of CRR will reduce the banks’ capacity to lend to borrowers, while a reduction in CRR will make more funds available to the banks to lend to customers.

CBN hopes its decision will boost companies' access to financing needed to support the development of the Nigerian economy.

