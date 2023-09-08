The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made huge deductions from deposits by commercial banks in June 2023

Adenikinju Adeola, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of CBN, said the amount came from funds kept by the banks with CBN

Adeola's report stated that Nigeria's financial system remains strong and resilient

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A report by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debited commercial banks about N216 billion in June.

According to a member of the MPC, Adenikinju Adeola, the funds were statutory deductions for the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR).

Nigerian banks debited N216 billion by CBN in one month Credit: @nairarates

Source: Getty Images

FG revenue and cash deposits remained top revenue sources for the economy

Adeola disclosed the information in his report at the MPC meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The CRRS is a part of banks' deposits kept with CBN to maintain liquidity in the system.

Adeola's report also stated that the banking system maintained positive financial health and remained strong.

The capital adequacy ratio dropped to 11.2% in June 2023 from 13.0% recorded in May 2023, but still within the requirements of between 10 and 15%.

The report also stated that the non-performing loans (NPL) ratio dropped from 4.5% in May 2023 to 4.1% in April 2023, while the liquidity ratio increased to 48.4% in June 2023 from the 44.5% recorded in May 2023. The figure is above the minimum 30% required level by the apex bank.

He said liquidity in the economy for June came mostly from Net Cash Reserve Ratio debit of about N216 billion, Federation Allocation and Accounts Committee (FAAC) of N633.46 billion, and SWAP Transaction of N763.32 billion.

External reserves records deficits

The Nation reports that Adeola explained that the monthly interest rate spread accounted for 23.15% in June 2023.

"On average, maximum lending and average savings rose between May and June 2023. The average Open Buy Back (OBB) rate month-on-month declined to 9.12 per cent in June 2023 from 12.6 per cent in May 2023," he said.

Other key developments in the financial markets listed by Adeola include:

Lower Treasury Bill rates at the primary auction.

Higher resort to Standing Facility than Standing Lending Facility.

Increased OBB transactions.

The external account recorded an overall balance of payments deficit of $1.62 billion in 2023, while the service sector deficit contracted by 3.9% to $3.01 billion.

"Service payments for the transport, insurance & Pensions, and Telecommunication sector fell in the review period. The primary income deficit narrowed by 18.7 per cent to US$2.69 billion due to a rise in the repatriation of dividends by 12.1 per cent," he said.

He also stated that as of July 20, 2023, the Gross External Reserves was $33.97 billion.

The 2023 budget underperformed

Adeola maintained that the Nigerian government retained revenue at N1,673.15 billion, lower than the pro-rata of N1,968.12 billion due to underperformance of FAAC receipts and Gross independent revenue.

Also, total expenditure by the federal government as of May 2023 stood at N4.7 trillion, 27.8% lower than the budget projection of N6.6 trillion.

The reason, the report revealed, was due to allocation for debt service, interest on Ways and Means, and capital expenditure.

He stated that the budget underperformed and negatively impacted the country's economic development.

CBN increases interest rate to 17.5%, insists no extension of deadline for deposit of old naira notes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria via its Monetary Policy Committee has approved the raise of its benchmark interest rate to 17.5% from 16.5%.

Mr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor disclosed this today, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, while briefing the press at the end of the committee's meeting which was held in Abuja, the nation's capital.

This is the first interest rate increase for the year and the fifth consecutive increase despite protests by key stakeholders. The CBN had effected the interest rate increases in an effort to curb the country's rising inflation rate.

Source: Legit.ng