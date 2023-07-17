The Central Bank of Nigeria has decided to slash the Cash reserve ration of Merchant banks, in the country

Merchant banks are financial institutions that provide various financial services to corporations, governments, and individuals

The decision by CBN is expected to serve as a big boost for Nigerian companies in need of cash to finance their activities

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a significant reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for merchant banks to 10 percent from 32.5 percent.

Haruna Mustafa, director, banking supervision disclosed this in a letter addressed to all merchant banks on July 14, 2023.

Part of CBN circular reads:

"The Central Bank of Nigeria hereby informs all Merchant Banks that it has approved a reduction in their cash reserve requirement from 32.5 per cent to 10 per cent effective August 1, 2023.

“The above regulatory measure is in recognition of the nuanced business model of the Merchant Banks, in particular their wholesale funding structure, regulatory restrictions from the retail market and permissible activities vis-a-vis conventional commercial banks.

How important is CRR

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) is a specified minimum fraction of the total deposits of customers, which banks have to hold as reserves either in cash or as deposits with the central bank.

A higher percentage of CRR will reduce the banks’ capacity to lend to borrowers, while a reduction in CRR will make more funds available to the banks to lend to customers.

CBN is hoping its decision will boost companies access to financing needed to support the development of the Nigerian economy.

It is expected that the CBN will take similar decision to cut the CRR of Deposit Money Banks which is currently at 32.5 per cent.

List of Merchant banks in Nigeria

Coronation Merchant Bank Limited

FBN Quest Merchant Bank Limited

FSDH Merchant Bank Limited

Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited

Nova Merchant Bank Limited

Rand Merchant Bank Limited

