The Nigerian government has directive subscribers of mobile phone companies to connect their NIN to their numbers

One of the telecommunications operators in Nigeria, Airtel, has issued steps for Nigerians to link their NIN to their phone numbers

The company said that subscribers can follow the guidelines by using USSD codes

The Nigerian government has given February 28, 2024, the deadline for telecom operators to disconnect mobile lines unrelated to the National Identification Number (NIN).

A Nigerian telecommunications company, Airtel, has issued steps for subscribers on its platform to link the NIN without hassles.

The company said subscribers can link their NIN on its network in four ways.

The company said users can use the USSD options for a simple process.

Steps to link NIN

Dial *346*3*NIN*121097# to get your Virtual NIN (VNIN).

Proceed to dial *996#, and you will be asked to insert the VNIN you received.

Users will receive a message stating that a confirmation SMS will be sent to you.

The development comes as the Nigerian government is stepping up efforts to combat crime and other societal ills in the country.

CBN may shut down 3 million bank accounts over NIN/BVN

Legit.ng reported that About three million bank accounts may be blocked as the deadline for all bank accounts to have a Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identity Number (NIN) draws close.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on December 1, 2023, issued a circular to all commercial, merchant, non-interest, payment service banks, financial institutions, and mobile money operators, asking that the BVN or NIN attached to and associated with all accounts and wallets be electronically revalidated by January 31, 2024.

BusinessDay reports that the CBN directive said that from March 1, 2024, all funded accounts or wallets without BVN or NIN should be placed on ‘Post No Debit or Credit,’ and no further transactions would be carried out on those accounts. A report by Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access says that 52% of unbanked adults have NINs, and five per cent of banked adults are without BVN or NIN.

