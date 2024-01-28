The government of Denmark has reached a landmark deal to recruit 1,000 foreign health professionals in the country

The Ministry of Education and Research announced the new deal and also expanded the positive list

The country said it plans to fill the shortage of care workers by 2035 projected to be about 15,000

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Danish authorities have revealed a new deal to encourage increased migration for individuals seeking employment in the country’s care sector.

The agreement is in partnership with a parliamentary majority in the country.

The President of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen's government eases immigration rules Credit:The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

The new agreement aims to recruit 15,000 foreign workers in 10 years

The Ministry of Education and Research announced the new deal and expanded the positive initiative, allowing foreign workers, especially care workers, to obtain permits.

This initiative aims to address the shortage of 15,000 workers in the social care sector by 2035, with a quota to fill 1,000 positions with foreign staff via work permits granted through the positive list.

It could be the initial step in Denmark’s efforts to address its labour shortages by considering foreign workers.

According to reports, the immigration minister stressed the importance of the agreement in addressing recruitment challenges, saying that it is a crucial step.

Denmark to ease application process for foreign nationals

Despite doubts about attracting additional foreign labour to the country, the immigration minister stated that he does not see the agreement as a relaxation of immigration policy.

The Health and Interior Minister, Sophie Lohde, agreed that the country needs more foreign talent and indicated the importance of more accessible authorization rules.

She said that many skilled foreign nurses and doctors face challenges due to existing regulations stopping them from contributing effectively.

There are proposed changes to the authorization process to speed up the recruitment of foreign medical professionals.

The changes include a shortcut authorization process to expedite the approval of foreign medical credentials.

The shortcut will streamline the application process by allowing step 5, involving working at two hospitals for evaluation over one year, to run concurrently with other steps, reducing the overall authorization time.

