The federal government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has asked Nigerians to apply for a foreign mission

The Technical Aids Corps (TAC) is part of Nigeria’s initiative to render technical and other assistance to other countries

It aims to foster relationships with countries where Nigeria has no diplomatic resident

The Nigerian government, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has called on Nigerians to apply for the Technical Aids Corps (TAC) recruitment exercise for 2024.

The exercise is part of TAC’s initiative to aid other countries and establish a presence in countries where Nigeria has no resident diplomatic missions.

FG sets criteria for eligibility

The official states that qualified candidates must offer lecturing, technical, medical, and artisanal services in different institutions and organizations in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific countries, including multilateral organizations.

The scheme is considered a means to share Nigeria’s technical know-how and expertise with other countries and give aid based on the country’s needs to enable cooperation between Nigeria and beneficiary countries.

Also, the letter states that candidates must have a Master of Education or Bachelor of Education to be eligible. PhD and degree holders in the medical, engineering, and artisan disciplines are also eligible to apply.

The initiative runs for two years, requiring medical doctors to have MBChB with five years of experience and mandates all medical professionals to submit current licenses.

Lecturers interested must have a PhD or Master’s degree with up to five years of teaching experience.

BusinessDay reports that all applications must be addressed to the Director-General of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and be submitted online or in hard copy at the Corps’ headquarters in Abuja.

How to apply

Applicants wishing to apply online should use the link

Online applications should be sent to info@dtac.gov.ng. No fee is required.

Eligible candidates must include:

A CV.

Photocopies of all relevant certificates and foreign certificates endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

A photocopy of an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

According to the guidelines, the initiative is limited to past participants, and those who have attended the Corps’ interview in the past can also apply.

The scheme has deployed 2,500 TAC volunteers to Africa, the Caribbean, and Pacific countries.

The beneficiary countries were Benin Republic, Belize, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Jamaica, Liberia, and Niger.

The scheme has received about N26 billion in funding in over a decade since 2009 and has run for 36 years.

