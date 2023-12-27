Nigerian banks, including Zenith, UBA, and GTB, are set to close early on Friday ahead of the New Year

In messages to customers, the banks explained that the decision is in compliance with the federal government's directive

This decision applies to all commercial banks and other financial institutions operating in the country

Commercial bank branches across the country are expected to close before the usual 4 pm on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In a message to customers seen by Legit.ng, the banks explained that this closure is in preparation for the New Year holiday announced by the federal government.

Nigerian banks to close branches early Photo credit: Patrick Meinhardt

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government declared January 1, 2024, as a public holiday.

The Hon. Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced on behalf of the Federal Government on Friday, December 22.

Banks notify customers of the changes

In response to the holiday, Nigerian banks have sent notifications to customers announcing changes in operations.

Wema Bank, in an email to customers, encouraged customers to come early for their transactions on Friday.

"Notice of Early Closure on December 29, 2023.

"Dear Customer, this is to notify you that all of our branches will be closing early at 2pm on Friday 29th December, 2023 for the New Year holiday. Normal banking activities will resume on Tuesday 2nd January, 2023.

"We encourage you to take advantage of our alternative banking channels for your financial needs during this period."

Similarly, Polaris Bank notifies customers.

"Notice of Early Closure for the Holiday Season Dear Esteemed Customer, Compliments of the Season!

This is to inform you that our banking halls will close by 2pm on Friday, 29th December, 2023 for the New Year celebration and reopen on Tuesday, 2nd January, 2024.

Our Alternative channels remain available for your seamless banking experience."

Access, Zenith, United Bank for Africa and other banks are expected to observe the same operation.

