The FG has urged the Supreme Court to extend the December deadline for old notes to be in circulation

It begged the apex court to allow the old notes and new notes to be used concurrently after December

It said that the nation may sink into an economic crises if the December deadline is not extended

The Federal Government has urged the Supreme Court to extend the deadline for the old naira notes to remain in circulation.

This comes as Nigerians begin counting down to the December 31 deadline earlier issued by the apex court.

Recall that the Supreme Court nullified the ban on using the old N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes as legal tenders earlier in the year.

The federal government is seeking an extension of the December 31st deadline. Photo Credit: FG, BDC

FG seeks extension beyond year-end

In light of the order given on March 3 that the old naira note should remain legal tender until year-end, the federal government is seeking an extension of the time, The Nation has reported.

Citing economic crises that have bedevilled the country, it stated that enough new notes have not been printed to phase out the old notes.

According to the Nigerian government, the country risks descending into another national, economic, and financial crisis like it did in the first quarter of the year under Godwin Emefiele, former CBN governor.

It said this could happen if the Supreme Court declined its request to extend the circulation period of old notes.

However, it pleaded that the court allow the use of the new notes alongside the old ones until the required structures are in place and proper consultation is established.

Nigerians already hoarding naira notes

The FG said Nigerians have started hoarding the old and new naira notes ahead of the December 31 timeline, hence, the economy may be hurt.

It noted that it has been engaging the ten plaintiff states; Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Lagos, and Sokoto, as members of the National Council of State and the National Economic Council (NEC).

It added that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Edo, and Bayelsa states are the respondents in the case.

In a recent report, however, the CBN confirmed that the old naira notes will remain legal tender indefinitely.

