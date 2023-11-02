Studies show that worsening housing affordability, others are forcing immigrants out of Canada

A new study has revealed that immigrants in Canada are leaving in droves amid rising costs of living.

This was revealed in a new study released by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship and the Conference Board of Canada on Tuesday, 1st November 2023.

According to the study, the rate of immigrants leaving the country has steadily increased since the 1980s.

Bloomberg reports that this poses a risk to Canada, which depends on immigration to fuel economic and population expansion.

Canada is dealing with housing deficit, other issues

One of the reasons captured immigrants are leaving, according to the study, is that many believe Canada is not living up to their expectations.

The study also captured problems like underemployment, a stressed healthcare system, and declining housing affordability as reasons for immigrants looking to find a new home.

For instance, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Canada has surged to CA$2755(approximately 2.1 million) per month.

Breakdown of immigrants leaving Canada

The study showed that the rates of immigrants departing Canada rose in 2017 and 2019, rising to 20-year highs of 1.1% and 1.18%, respectively.

Daniel Bernhard, chief executive officer of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, said in an interview,

“It’s a reflection on our broader society and more intractable failings that we have. If immigrants are saying ‘no, thanks’ and moving on, that’s a real existential threat to Canada’s prosperity,”

“We need to wake up and recognize that if we don’t deliver, people will leave. And if they leave, we’re in trouble.”

Meanwhile, Canada is increasing the usage of automation technologies to fast-track Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs) as part of its effort to encourage migrants.

Canadian government has announced that international students, including Nigerians will have to verify their admission from December 1, 2023, Legit.ng reported.

According to a statement published on Canada's immigration website, Honorable Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said the changes to its International Student Program will safeguard authentic students from fraud.

The statement from the Canada immigration office reads: "Starting December 1, 2023, post-secondary designated learning institutions (DLI) will be required to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance directly with IRCC.

