Konga TV is set to launch in Nigeria after weeks of testing to rival entrenched players

The television station said it will offer free adverts to sellers on its platform soon

The move comes amid fresh hikes in prices by MultiChoice of its DStv and GoTV bouquets

Africa’s flagship 24-hour buyers and sellers TV platform, Kong TV, is set to launch after three weeks of testing.

The November 6 launch coincides with the e-commerce platform’s biggest year sale.

The platform is set to rival existing platforms

The TV is designed to offer deals and competitively priced products from sources, including manufacturers, distributors, merchants, and resellers, and is dedicated to providing shoppers with the best deals.

ThisDay reports that the TV is Africa’s first dedicated entirely to commerce to allow genuine sellers from all sectors to reach and serve a vast audience, including underserved and unreached markets, locally and internationally.

The company said all transactions are securely facilitated by Konga Digital Logistics, with payments genuinely guaranteed by its online shopping platform.

The television station is set to unveil its unique Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) channel to a global audience after extensive internal testing.

MultiChoice hikes prices of GoTV, DStv bouquets

The move comes amid a price hike by MultiChoice’s DSTV and GoTV, six months after the last increase.

MultiChoice Nigeria announced another 19% increase across its DStv and GoTv monthly subscription packages, effective Sunday, November 5, 2023.

The price increase was stated in a notification message sent to customers on Thursday, November 3, 2023.

The increase is coming six months after a similar upward review of prices was announced in May 2023.

DStv bouquets hiked by 19%

According to messages to customers of the DStv Premium package, the monthly subscription will now be N29,500 from the current fee of N24,500.

Similarly, the cost of the Compact+ bouquet will now be N19,800 per month, marking a 19% increase from the previous N16,600 fee. DStv has also announced that subscribers on the Compact bouquet will experience a 19% price hike, with their monthly fee rising to N12,500 from the current N10,500.

GOtv packages affected in new price hike

Customers on the Confam package will be required to pay N7,400 per month, representing a 19% increase compared to their current fee of N6,200. Lastly, for viewers on the DStv Yanga bouquet, the new monthly subscription fee will be N4,200, marking a 20% increase from the existing N3,500 Technext reports.

For GOtv, Customers on the Supa Plus package will experience a 19% increase, with their monthly fee rising to N12,500 from the current N10,500.

The Supa bouquet's new monthly fee will be N7,600, up from the current N6,400, reflecting an increase.

For the GOtv Max subscription, the cost has increased to N5,700 from the previous N4,850, while the Jolli package now stands at N3,950, up from the previous N3,300. Customers on the lowest GOtv package, Jinja, will now be required to pay N2,700 monthly, compared to the current fee of N2,250.

