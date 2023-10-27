Canada has amended its rules to allow companies or employers to hire more foreigners temporarily

The Canadian Minister For Employment, Workforce Development, and Official Languages, Randy Boissnnault, has announced changes to the Temporary Foreign Workforce Solutions Road Map to enable employers to tackle critical labour shortages via the Temporary Foreign Worker Programme (TFWP).

The road map is a constant measure to allow employers to respond to labour and economic conditions in Canada as they happen by adjusting the program.

The announcement on Thursday, October 26, 2023, has created or maintained changes in several sectors.

Top sectors with acute labour shortages in Canada

The sectors include:

Food Manufacturing, Wood Product Manufacturing, Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing, Accommodation and Food Services, Construction, Hospitals, and Nursing and Residential Care Facilities.

Employers may continue to hire up to 30% of their workforce in low-wage positions through the TFWP.

The new rule caps employment at two years and would be upheld for positions under the provincial or minimum wage that applies to some territories.

Labour shortages persist across several sectors in Canada

According to the statement, the Labour Market Assessments will have a reduced validity from the former 18 minimum months to a 12-month maximum, effective January 1, 2024.

The programme will require employers to annually review temporary workers’ wages to ensure they are commensurable to the existing wage rates for their profession.

The new measures will last until August 30, 2024, with the provision to adjust them according to labour and economic conditions.

Several sectors in Canada have continued to battle persistent labour shortages.

Unemployment remains high in Canada

The unemployment rate in the country was estimated at 5.5% for September, which has remained steady for the last three months despite the influx of foreigners.

According to reports, employer demands for temporary workers have spiked by 40% compared to last year, indicating lingering vacancies.

The TFWP is Immigration and Citizenship Canada’s vehicle to address domestic labour shortages via immigration.

Under the scheme, foreigners may be hired by Canadian companies Canada to work in Canada.

