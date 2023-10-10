Canada is increasing the usage of automation technologies to fast-track Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs)

With this, work permit extensions and PGWP applications will be by their complexity

Meanwhile, it stated that the tool cannot reject authority to reject applications

To speedily process Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs) and work permit extensions, Canada is increasing its use of automation technologies.

The new automated technologies will be utilized to help process work permit extensions and PGWP applications by their complexity.

A work permit is a legal document that formally grants permission for an individual to look for employment, secure employment, and generate revenue in a foreign nation.

According to a statement released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), this will help some applicants receive decisions more quickly.

This is coming after Legit.ng reported that Canada has expanded visa-free travel to Caribbean countries, adding to the 13 countries across Asia, Africa, and Central and South America recently announced.

Development to strengthen the immigration system

In a statement, it stated that automated tools are a part of IRCC's commitment to responsibly use technology to strengthen the immigration system for the benefit of all of its clients, BusinessDay reported.

It added that the tools are routinely reviewed to ensure that they function as intended and that this would also ensure that the outcomes are consistent with applications that receive a thorough human review.

It emphasized that only an IRCC officer has the authority to reject applications; automated systems do not reject or suggest rejecting applications.

Canada steps up immigration exercise.

As a result of its ageing population and declining birth rate, Canada has had to step up its attempts to draw in prominent, energetic immigrants by implementing immigration-friendly policies.

The most significant number of open positions across all employment sectors—153,000—was reported in the health care and social support sector in April 2023, according to current job vacancy statistics from Statistics Canada.

The Canadian federal government launched an ambitious plan last year to welcome 500,000 immigrants annually by 2025, with over 1.5 million new arrivals in the following three years.

According to IRCC, the nation welcomed 437,120 Permanent Residents in 2022, a rise of over 8% from the total number of PRs in 2021.

For Nigeria, it increased to 22,130 last year from 15,595 the year before, a 41.9 per cent increase.

