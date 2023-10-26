Popular UK car manufacturing company Stallion has announced plans to commence assembling one of its brands in Nigeria

The decision will add more competition to the growing car manufacturing industry, which has strong players like Inoson Motors, GAC among others

The British company is offering product discounts as it marks its 100th anniversary

Stallion MG has announced its readiness to assemble its iconic British brand, MG cars in Nigeria, starting in the first quarter of 2024.

This was disclosed by Anurag Shah, the General Manager of the Luxury & Premium Automotive Brands Division of Stallion Group, as part of the company's initiatives to mark its 100th anniversary.

Shah explained that the decision to engage in the local assembly of MG vehicles in Nigeria was a continuation of the company's commitment to contributing to the nation's efforts in addressing globally induced economic challenges by creating jobs and conserving the country's scarce foreign exchange (FX).

His message reads:

“In addition to our best-seller SUV RX8 and HS, we shall also launch a locally assembled MG RX5, ZS, and ZS EV early next year.

"We are also motivated by the Federal Government’s incentive programme for the nation’s auto distributors and manufacturers."

Stallion discount offers

Shah also announced that the company will offer discounts to Nigerians ready to upgrade their cars.

He said:

“MG’s latest campaign is offering discerning Nigerians an exclusive opportunity to upgrade their vehicles with significant discounts applicable only to the SUV model lineup."

He also pointed out that since MG's introduction in Nigeria in 2021, no single engine failure had been reported.

