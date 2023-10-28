Lafarge Africa has launched Nigeria’s first electricity vehicle trucks into its supply chain fleet.

The company said this is part of its effort to accelerate its green mobility strategy

It hopes to add more electric trucks to its fleet to ease transportation effort

Lafarge Africa Plc, a provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions, has launched an electric vehicle (EV) truck into its supply chain fleet.

According to the company, in a report by This Day, this marks the first of its kind in Africa and is made possible by cooperation with Tolaram.

The GMD/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, said the development mark yet another significant milestone in its sustainability journey. photo credit: Lafarge

Source: UGC

It added that the development highlights Lafarge Africa’s steadfast dedication to environmentally friendly operations and creative solutions.

A significant milestone

As part of its ‘Accelerating Green Mobility’ strategy, Lafarge Africa has been actively pursuing the deployment of cutting-edge technologies that enhance efficiency and customer experience and, most importantly, significantly reduce the carbon footprint within its supply chain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking at the launch of the EV Truck at the company’s Ewekoro factory, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, said the development marks yet another significant milestone in its sustainability journey.

Alade-Akinyemi said:

We are proud to announce the launch of the first-ever Heavy Goods Electric Vehicle (EV) truck in Nigeria, an achievement that not only highlights our commitment to innovation but also solidifies our position as pioneers in the pursuit of environmentally responsible practices within our industry.

The launch of the EV truck is a significant accomplishment in Lafarge Africa Plc’s logistics strategy, signalling a shift to more environmentally friendly and sustainable transportation methods, according to Osaze Aghatise, the company’s director of logistics.

He stated that shortly, in addition to investigating other sustainable transportation efforts, the company hopes to add more electric trucks to its fleet.

With just one charge, the company said the electric vehicle can cover an impressive 200 kilometres. With its primary operating base at Lafarge’s Ewekoro facility, it is ideally suited for product distribution in urban and suburban areas.

Notably, a report earlier cited that electric trucks produce far fewer planet-warming emissions than their diesel counterparts over a lifetime, a report in Europe showed Tuesday, emphasizing that the most significant climate impact comes from driving vehicles and not manufacturing them.

Nigerian automobile company partners with government to ease transportation costs with electric vehicles

Delta State Government and Jet System Automobile Industry Limited have forged a collaborative venture to ease transportation costs in the state, Legit.ng reported.

The prospective agreement centres on embracing electric vehicles (EVs) and erecting hubs for charging said EVs across the region.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) bought locally-made electric vehicles with their charging infrastructure from Nigerian technology firm Jet Motors.

Source: Legit.ng