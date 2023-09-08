The Nigerian currency, the naira, appreciated against the United States dollar in the official market on Thursday

This comes 24 hours after the naira lost over N30 amid uncertainty about the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgment

However, it's a different story for the naira in the black market and the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segments, as its value depreciated

Naira value at the official market appreciated against the US dollar 24 hours after the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgment affirmed President Bola Tinubu won the 2023 general election.

On the day of the court judgment, the value of the naira depreciated to N771.59/$ as uncertainty hovers around the expected decision.

Nigeria's currency value rises after Tinubu's tribunal win. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The foreign exchange (forex) market on Thursday, September 7, 2023, got a breather following the conclusion of a tribunal.

Data from FMDQ Securities shows that on Thursday, in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, the official forex market, the Nigerian currency gained 4.5% or N34.97, closing at N736.62/$1. This is in contrast to Wednesday's exchange rate of N771.59/$1.

Unofficial market exchange rate

However, it was a different story at the parallel market on Thursday, as the Naira lost N4 of its value to exchange at N929/$1 compared with the previous day’s rate of N925/$1.

Similarly, in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segments, used mainly by crypto traders, Nigerian currency depreciated against the dollar by N7 to sell at N933/$1 versus the previous day’s N926/$1.

Meanwhile, the data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that the naira exchange rate against the British pound sterling and the euro on Thursday was N986.79/£1 and N842.48/€1, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng