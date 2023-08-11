The CBN has provided a breakdown of its financial performance and expenses undertaken during the 12 months of 2022

Part of the expenses recorded is the over N29 billion spent on printing naira notes and disposing of the bad ones

The CBN destroys unfit banknotes regularly under strict security and with the authorisation of Section 18(d) of the CBN Act 2007

The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has revealed that it spent N29.64 billion on the printing, processing, distributing, and disposing currency notes in 2022.

This amount is higher than the N15.23 billion spent on the same activities in the previous year.

The apex bank disclosed in its financial statement document released on its website and analysed by Legit.ng

A person holding naira.

Source: Getty Images

CBN currency mandate

Naira notes and coins are printed/minted by the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) Plc and, sometimes, other overseas companies and issued by the CBN.

The CBN is mandated by law to ensure quality control and receipt of finished Naira banknotes and coins.

Also, Section 18(d) of the CBN Act 2007 authorises the CBN to regularly, under strict security carryout the destruction of currency notes and coins withdrawn from circulation deemed unfit.

Breakdown of how much CBN spends on printing new notes and disposing

In its annual report published earlier, the CBN provided a breakdown of the cost of printing new naira notes.

2016: N33.37 billion

2017: N49.52 billion

2018: N64.04 billion

2019: N75.52 billion

2020: N58.62 billion

Cost of disposing of bad notes

2016: N1.43 billion

2017: N594.62 million

2018: N662.21 million

2019: N647.82 million

2020: N538.59 million

Figures for 2021 were not provided, while the figure for 2022 is yet to be released.

Source: Legit.ng