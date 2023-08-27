Aliko Dangote has fully taken back his title as Africa's richest man after losing it to South African billionaire

Dangote net worth is now above N11 billion after struggles since the Central Bank of Nigeria's devaluation

Nigerian other billionaires Abdulsamad Rabiu and Mike Adenuga wealth have also showed improvement

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has further cemented his status as the richest man on the African continent.

According to Forbes, the industrialist's net worth has soared to an impressive $11.2 billion as at Sunday, August 27, 2023.

This represents a 8.73 percent increase or $900 million increase in net worth compared to the $10.3 billion he started the month of August.

Aliko Dangote net worth rises above $11 billion

Source: UGC

Forbes billionaire ranking

The latest net worth of Dangote has now widened the gap with his closest rival, South African billionaire Johann Rupert.

According to Forbes, Rupert has a net worth of $10.2 billion as at Sunday, August 27, which is $1 billion less than Dangote's current net worth.

At the start of the month of August, Rupert was reported by Forbes to be worth $11.8 billion.

In the last 23 days, Rupert has lost over $1.1 billion.

Dangote's net worth rise

Dangote wealth increase is thanks to the strong performance of his publicly traded companies on the Nigerian exchange, especially his cement companies in the last week.

Legit.ng analysis shows that in just 8 days Dangote's net worth increased by $200 million.

Dangote is the highest shareholder in his cement company, and most of his wealth comes from the performance of the company's stocks.

Data from NGX shows that as at August 17th, the share price of Dangote cement was at N349.9; by the end of trading on Friday, August 25, 2023, it had increased to N360 per share.

Nigerian other billionaires' net worth

Abdulsamad Rabiu- $6.1 billion

Mike Adenuga- $3.6 billion

