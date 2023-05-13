There are 10 companies owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote that many Nigerians may not know about

A new report has revealed the names of the companies and what types of services they provide

In a few days, the biggest refinery located in Lagos will be launched by President Buhari, adding to Dangote's line of business

Aliko Dangote, the Nigerian billionaire and founder of the Dangote Group, is well-known for his business empire.

Bloomberg reports that Dangote Group's publicly traded businesses are Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, and Nascon Allied Industries.

These companies have established themselves as key players in the cement, sugar, and food production sectors in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Aliko Dangote is the pride of Africa

Source: Getty Images

However, a recent report has revealed ten companies many Nigerians are unaware of are owned by Africa's richest man.

These unquoted companies add hundreds of millions of dollars to his wealth.

The ten companies owned by Dangote you're probably not familiar with

Twister B.V.

Twister B.V. is a Netherlands-based gas processing company acquired by Dangote Industries Limited in 2016.

The company's technology is used to process natural gas into a variety of products, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Dangote Sinotruk

Dangote Industries established a truck assembly plant worth $100 million in Lagos in 2017, which can produce up to 10,000 trucks per year.

The plant, located in Ikeja, was established in collaboration with a Chinese firm, National Heavy Duty Truck Group Company Limited (SINOTRUK).

Dangote Group holds a 60 percent stake in the assembly plant, making it the majority stakeholder, while SINOTRUK holds the remaining 40 percent stake.

Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL)

GDNL is a Dangote Group subsidiary that oversees Terminal E's operations at the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa, Lagos.

Dangote Agro Sacks Limited

Dangote Agro Sacks Limited produces sack bags to package products for firms within and outside the Dangote Group.

The company has three factories in Ikeja, Lagos, and one in Kogi state's Obajana. They produce woven, laminated, and A.D. star cement sacks.

Bluestar Shipping Lines

Bluestar Shipping Lines was established in 1996 to offer top-notch integrated shipping, freight forwarding, and stevedoring services.

The company aims to provide efficient, competitive, and excellent services to clients globally, including Break Bulk, Vessel Berthing, and Sailing.

Saipem Dangote E&C

Saipem Dangote E&C, a construction company specializing in complex engineering and construction projects in Africa, was created in partnership between Dangote Industries Limited and Saipem, an Italian multinational oilfield services company in 2015.

The joint venture was established to combine the expertise of both companies and provide world-class construction services in the region.

Integrated Steel PLC

Dangote purchased Oshogbo Steel Rolling Mills' assets over ten years ago. The company, now known as Integrated Steel Plc, currently produces steel bars and rods with a yearly production capacity of 400,000 metric tons.

Through its product lines, the company produces plain and re-bar steel products, including M.S. and H.T. Ribbed bars.

DIL Power Limited

DIL Power Limited owns and operates the Dangote Oil Fired Power Plant, a 400MW oil-fired power project.

Dangote Granite Mines Limited

The Dangote group owns and operates a massive granite mine in Ogun State, Nigeria’s southwest region.

Dangote Coal Mines Limited

Dangote Coal Mines Limited (DCM) is a Nigerian mining company that operates several coal mines located in different parts of Kogi State.

