Fintech companies such as Opay, Palmpay, and Carbon has been hit by transfer Outage in Nigeria

The outage is caused by a technical Glitch on NIBSS leaving millions of Nigerians frustrated

The fintech companies have issued apologies to their customers and are working to fix the issue

Customers of fintech companies in Nigeria have been unable to make transfers due to a technical glitch in the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

The glitch, which started early on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, continued until the morning of Wednesday.

Many Nigerians rely on fintech companies for business Photo credit: RollingCamera

Source: Facebook

According to sources close to NIBSS, the technical issue was caused by a network failure, which has affected the core banking system.

Fintech companies ask for patience

In a statement released by Carbon, the company stated that they are aware of the issue and are working with NIBSS to resolve it as quickly as possible.

The statement reads:

"Hey Carbon fam! We’re aware that some of our customers are experiencing transfer delays and we apologize for the inconvenience.

Our team is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience"

Palmpay and Carbon have also issued similar statements, apologizing to their customers for the inconvenience and assuring them that they are working to resolve the issue.

The glitch has caused frustration and inconvenience for customers, many of whom rely on these fintech platforms for their daily transactions.

Nigerians react

Some customers took to social media to express their frustration, with many calling for a speedy resolution to the issue.

Bukola, a customer of Opay said:

"I have been trying to transfer money to my brother for the past two hours, and I keep getting an error message. This is so frustrating,."

Also, @Agba_burna wrote:

"I sent money from my zenith bank to my opay wallet and it’s not reflecting but can be seen showing pending in my transaction history"

@CelestineAondo2 also said:

"I'm so angry with all this now @get_carbon I've transferred money from two different accounts to carbon account and all the transactions went through and the money hasn't reflect on my Carbon account."

@TallTamie also complained:

Please whats happening with your service; I made a transfer from my union bank to my PalmPay account, yet I haven’t been credited.

At the time of filing this report, NIBSS and the affected fintech companies are still working to resolve the issue.

