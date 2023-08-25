The Ooni of Ife has congratulated investor and businessman Olajide John on his emergence as Chairman of CCA

Olajide, who is the current vice chairman of the association, assumes the position effective in January 2024

The Ooni said Olajide deserves the award as an investor and astute businessman

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, congratulated city businessman and investor John Olajide, who recently emerged as the new Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) Chairman.

Olajide, the current vice president of CCA, was voted for amidst prominent contestants who shuddered with him as he will replace Dr. Jeffrey L. Sturchio, whose tenure will elapse on the 31st of December 2023.

Ooni of Ife and Olajide John Credit: Ife Palance

Source: Getty Images

Ooni eulogises Olajide

Ooni, via a letter, disclosed that Olajide is a worthy son of Oduduwa who hails from Ekiti state but lives in the United States of America and doing Nigeria proud in the diaspora with his innovative ideas as an entrepreneur, investor, care-at-home innovator, civic leader, global community builder, and philanthropist.

Reports say that while describing the head honcho of Axxess, a leading healthcare technology company, and Chairman of Cavista Holdings Limited, Ooni, however, noted that it's essential to congratulate him on such a feat as it is a win for Nigeria and Africa to have its youth emerge the new President of the CCA.

"As CCA Chairman, Olajide is saddled with the pivotal role in guiding CCA's mission and initiatives and will undoubtedly steer CCA toward new heights in growing its membership, serving CCA member companies and other stakeholders, and enhancing trade, investment, and business partnerships between the United States and African nations."

"With his emergence and assuming office next year, we are sure he will facilitate more opportunities for Nigeria and Africa, especially in agribusiness, energy, finance, health, ICT, infrastructure, security, tourism, and trade facilitation."

Ooni vows to promote made in Nigeria goods, crash dollar demands with new scheme

Legit.ng reported that Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has launched a new scheme known as the OjajaMore to create direct and indirect jobs.

The scheme will also encourage small-scale farming to hype made-in-Nigeria goods through the federal government initiative of patronizing locally-made products and also growing the Naira.

The new OjajaMall was constructed with 100 per cent from local contents and houses about 70 per cent made in Nigeria goods which will boost demand for well-packaged Nigerian-grown organic farm produce.

Source: Legit.ng