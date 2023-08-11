The CBN has released its results for the year ending December 2022, revealing some impressive figures

In the report, the apex bank disclosed that it recorded its highest profit in the last five years in 2022 after settling taxes

Despite the good news, the CBN faces a significant challenge, as the Nigerian currency, the naira, is edging closer to N1000 per dollar

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) declared a massive profit of N103.85 billion after-tax payment obligation in 2022.

This represents a 38.24% increase in profit compared to the N75.12 billion recorded the previous year.

Central Bank of Nigeria's profit jumped to a five year high in 2022. Photo credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

CBN profit hit 5-year high

The apex bank disclosed the figures in its latest financial statements on its website obtained by Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Analysis of the result shows that the profit declared in 2022 is the highest in five years and the only fifth time the CBN has recorded more than N100 billion profit for a year.

Here is a breakdown of CBN profit since 2013

Year Profit declared by CBN 2013 N213.56 billion 2014 N33.60 billion 2015 N123.07 billion 2016 N124.47 billion 2017 N107.38 billion 2018 N43.77 billion 2019 N34.63 billion 2020 N31.04 billion 2021 N75.12 billion 2022 N103.85 billion

Naira slumps continue

Meanwhile, the CBN has a different headache as the Naira exchange rate against the dollar continues to struggle against the US dollar at both official and unofficial markets.

Data from Abokifx showed that on Thursday, August 10, 2023, the naira exchanged at high as N955 per dollar at the black market.

At the Peer to Peer market, used mainly by cryptocurrency traders, Naira sold at N929.5 against the US dollar

For the official window, FMDQ securities showed that Naira closed on Thursday at the Investors and Exporters Window at N781.34 to a dollar.

CBN speaks on license status of 2,698 BDCs as naira falls again

The Central Bank of Nigeria has responded to reports that it withdrew over 2,000 Bureau de Change operators' licenses.

The reports of withdrawal come amid the continued depreciation of the naira at the official and black markets.

The CBN and the Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria spoke with Legit.ng to set the records straight.

Source: Legit.ng