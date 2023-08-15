A conversation between a Nigerian trying to buy dollars from the black market has sent shockwaves among Nigerians

This is because the Bureau de Change Operator approached demanded N1000 to sell one dollar

The Central Bank of Nigeria has promised to find a solution to the current challenges in the forex market

A man has shared screenshots of a conversation between a Bureau de Change operators with a Nigerian trying to buy dollar at the black market on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

In the conversation posted on Twitter, the forex trader quoted an exchange rate of N1,000 to a dollar.

Nigerians reacted to the priced with mixed reactions nothing that it is either the trader was only trying to make huge profits.

Checks by Legit.ng on Abokifx a website that curates exchange rates prices shows that as at mid-day on Tuesday a dollar sells at the black market at N942 to dollar.

While the Pounds Sterling and Euro is exchanging against the naira at N1190 and N1010 respectively.

Naira to dollar at official market

In the I&E window, which is the official market, data from FMDQ shows that the naira closed trade at N744.41 to a dollar.

Meanwhile the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced proactive measures to stop further depreciation of the Naira.

Acting Governor of the apex bank, Folashodun Shonubi told journalists that various intervention will be implemented soon.

He also warned that that the government would take stringent action against those engaged in clandestine activities within the foreign exchange market, including the parallel market.

Nigerians reacts to naira to dollar exchange rate

@vantope22 said:

"If na joke, make una stop am abeg!"

@toyinscharles reacted:

"He wants to rip u , we not there yet"

@shortstories_s5h writes:

"I do not know why Govt continues to blame speculators when the main issue is on the supply side?

"Placing a ban on some items 41 of them is yet another challenge...You cant create demand for parallel market and not expect it to thrive."

@Isidore0001 also stated:

"We rebuke and bind it and send it back to the abyss of hell in Jesus name.

"The Naira shall rise like the dry bones in Jesus name."

