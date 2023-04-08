Google has introduced new restrictions for digital loan apps on its Play Store platform to protect users from predatory lending practices.

The new policy, effective May 31, prohibits loan apps from accessing sensitive personal user data

Google instructions come just three days after the federal government licensed Fairmoney, Payday, and 117 other digital loan apps

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission recently announced 119 licensed loan apps in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Techcrunch reports that google new policy, which comes into effect on May 31, will prohibit apps from accessing sensitive user data such as photos, videos, contacts, precise location data, and call logs.

Google message to loan apps owners

In a statement released Google explained that the new policy is aimed at addressing issues of misuse of personal data by some loan apps

It reads:

"“Apps that provide personal loans, or have the primary purpose of facilitating access to personal loans (i.e., lead generators or facilitators), are prohibited from accessing sensitive data, such as photos and contacts

"This policy applies to apps which offer loans directly, lead generators, and those who connect consumers with third-party lenders"

Specific Google instructions for Nigeria digital loan apps

Google also set specific instructions for loan apps operating in Nigeria asking all in its Play Store to ensure they meet regulatory requirements.

The message reads:

"To operate as a Personal Loan App in Nigeria, it is mandatory for Digital Money Lenders (DML) to comply with the limited Interim Regulatory/Registration Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending, 2022 (as may be amended from time to time) set by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) of Nigeria.

"DMLs must also furnish verifiable approval letters obtained from the FCCPC. Loan Aggregators, on the other hand, are required to provide certification and documentation for their digital lending services, as well as contact information for every partnered DML.

"Additionally, upon request by Google Play, you must submit any supplementary information or documents to demonstrate your compliance with the regulatory and licensing requirements that are applicable to your operations."

FG approves 117 digital loan apps

Google's directive follows an announcement by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission stating that out of 173 loan apps, only 119 have received full approvals, while 54 currently have conditional approvals.

The commission has also barred illegal online banks.

Here is a full list of fully licensed digital loan apps

Sycamore Integrated Solutions Limited

Trade Depot

Tajow Investment

Blue Ridge Microfinance Bank Limited

Grolatech Credit Limited

Branch International Financial Services Limited

P2vest Technology Limited

Creditwave Finance Limited

Keenest Tech Service Limited

Fairmoney Micro Finance Bank

Altracred Finance Investment Limited

Crevance Credit Limited

Menacred Company Limited

Afrowide Development Ltd

Red Planet Nigeria Limited

Afrofirst Mobile and Technology Company Limited

Rankcapital Limited

IBS Golden Investment Company Limited

Lendvisery Services Limited

Renmoney Microfinance Bank Limited

Swipebill Technologies Nigeria Limited

Hometown Fintech Limited

Giasun Technology Nigeria Limited

Be Resources Limited

Rockit Lenders Nigeria Limited

Pivo Technology Limied

Yes Credit Company Limited

Irorun Technologies Limited

Csense Limited

Supreme Help Cooperative Society Limited

Orcom and Orcom Business Support Limited

Payhippo Limited

Easycheck Finance Investment Limited

Quark Financial Nigeria Limited

Edmond Solutions Company Limited

Ted Rocket Limited

Penaid Limited

Arve Limited

Dover Credit Limited

Ragekay Global Investment Limited

Maywood Lending Limited

Linkpark Technology Nigeria Limited

Mangnet Lending Limited

Rubystar Global Limited

Bestfin Nigeria Limited

Fubri Century Company Limited

Berly Spring Global Limited

Rock Financials Limited

Phoenix Payment Solution Limited

Value Driver Technology Solution Limited

Nextpayday Limited

Blackcopper Service Limited

Trafalgar Associate Limited

Windville Financial Nigeria Limited

Orange Loan & Purple Credit Limited

Carbon Microfinance Bank Limited

Neo-Link Technology Company Limited

Finnew Fintech Limited

OTP Internet Technology Limited

Red Harbor Fintech Limited

Paylater Hub Limited

Skitloan Nigeria Limited

Raceova Nig. Limited

New Credage Nigeria Limited

Betterlending Company Limited

Fast-Point Intergrated Limited

Apex Lending Limited

Piska Tech Nigeria Limited

Princep Credit System Limited

Omalend Service Limited

Pockful Finance Limited

Highcredit Nigeria Limited

Hollandale Nigeria Limited

Pay Financial Technology Service Limited

A1 Capital Solution Limited

Newedge Finance Limited

Papichou Technology Limited

Goharvest International Limited

Mino Sparks Limited

Xgo Finance Limited

Primera Microfinance Bank

Credit Tech Lending Company

Prosperity Archipelago Limited

Finesest Limited

Singularity Technology Nigeria Ltd

Econ Mart Fintech Limited

Pennee Technologies Limited

Oxymon Solution Limited

Lantana Technology Limited

Applink Capital Nigeria Limited

Yegon Tech Limited

Fezotech Nigeria Limited

Eric Vsta Limited

Moblaspay Company Limited

Paycredit Limited

Niz Services Limited

Flo Wood Lending

Liberty Assured Limited

Uni Technology Nigeria Ltd

Trade Lenda Com Limited

Creditville Microfinance Bank Ltd

Letshego Microfinance Bank Ltd

Kiowope Capital Limited

Veendhq Limited

Ucplus Advance Limited

Maven Finance Limited

Aella Financial Solutions Limited

Fluna Capital Limited

Ta Prime Limited

Regxta Global Service Ltd

Provest Limited

Jm Rubinus Limited

Crossroads E-Payment Systems Limited

Consynergy Limited

Fintcred Innovation Limited

Afrosay Fintech Limited

Mim Finance Company

Conditional Approval

Tripodbase Limited

Owoafara Fintech Service

Ajax Lending Limited

The Platform Digital Network Limited

Zippy Capital Limited

Lending Edge Limited

Lendha Technologies Limited

Doja Lemaire Global Limited

Payday

The illegal activities of online loan apps in Nigeria

For several months, the federal government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has been making attempts to put the operators of online loan apps in Nigeria in check.

In March 2022, the FCCPC raided at least seven digital loan companies operating in Lagos over “possible violation” of consumer rights.

The operation led by the commission’s boss, Babatunde Irukera, was in response to several complaints of malpractices on the part of the lenders.

Source: Legit.ng