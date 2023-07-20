First Bank Records Over N137bn Profit in 3 Months, Gives Breakdown of Record-Breaking Performance
- FBN Holdings has surpassed its full-year profit of 2022 after just two-quarters of financial result
- The latest is the second quarter result which is over N137bn profit in 3 months, a massive jump from the previous quarter
- A detailed breakdown of the bank's financial performance also showed that for the first and second quarters, First Bank bank has made over 187 billion
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
FBN Holdings the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria has recorded a profit after tax of N137.12 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.
This represents a massive 468.14% increase when compared to the profit after tax of N24.13 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.
The second-quarter profit is also a stellar performance when compared to the N50 billion it reported in the first three months of 2023.
FBN Holding disclosed the figures in its second-quarter statement released on Thursday, July 20, 2023, on the Nigerian exchange and obtained by Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
What this means is that in just two quarters
A breakdown of the company's impressive financial results shows that the bank's two-quarters of outstanding performance means a profit after tax of N187.176 billion, which is a 231.10% increase from the N56.53 billion reported in the first half of the previous year.
Already the first half 2023 profit has surpassed the N136.173 profit reported in the full year of 2022(January to December).
Some Key numbers from the FBN holding Q2, 2023
The bank recorded positives across all metrics here are some of the numbers
President Tinubu’s plan in disarray as exchange rate gap widens again, naira trades for N860 per dollar
- Fee and commission income- N45.98 billion
- Interest income from loans- N203.67 billion
- Customers deposit- N9.04 trillion an increase from N7.12 trillion as at December 2022
- Loans and advances to customers- N5.26 trillion up from N3.78 trillion as at December 2022.
Oba Otudeko fights back, takes over First Bank from Otedola as largest shareholder
Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Honeywell Group, owned by Oba Otudeko, notified the Securities and Exchange Commission of acquiring additional equity of almost five billion First Bank of Nigeria shares.
The acquisition notice was also sent to FBN Holdings via a Honeywell Group affiliate, Barbican Capital Limited.
A statement on Honeywell's website said that the company had notified FBN Holdings and regulatory authorities of the acquisition of 4,770,269,843 shares of FBN by its sister company, Barbican Capital Limited.
Source: Legit.ng