Tony Elumelu, and Aliko Dangote have increased their wealth by over N3 billion thanks to strong performance of United Bank for Africa

This follows the astronomical rise in UBA shares to the highest level in the last seven months of 2023

Elumelu made more money being the highest shareholder while Dangote also added N400 million to his net worth

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The chairman of United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu, and Africa's Richest man Aliko Dangote have made a combined N3.2 billion in one day, following the increase in the bank's shares.

Data obtained from the Nigerian exchange shows that the share price of UBA increased to N14.9 per share on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu's wealth have increased by N3.2 billion Photo credit: Dangcement and Elumelu

Source: Facebook

This represents a 9.96 percent improvement compared to the 13.55 it traded the previous day.

Further analysis showed that UBA's latest share price is the highest level it has touched since 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The positive trajectory of UBA’s stock has been expected after the bank embarked on strategic positioning which has attracted local and foreign stock investors.

Dangote, Elumelu adds more wealth

In anticipation of the positive performance of UBA stock, Tony Elumelu paid billions to buy extra shares in the bank.

In one of his purchases, Legit.ng revealed that Elumelu purchased 70 million additional shares in May 2023 to push his shareholding in the bank to 2.45bn (2,450,603,739).

The dividends of such a smart move are already paying off gradually.

On Friday the value of the 2.45 billion shares increased in value by N3.23 billion value to a total worth of N36.45 billion from N33.22 billion a day before.

Similarly, Aliko Dangote who is reported to have about 301 million (301,971,608) shares in UBA also made money from the rise in the bank's shares.

The value of Dangote's UBA shares also increased by N404.01 million to N4.49 billion from N4.09 billion on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

First bank posts 468.14% increase in profit,

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng reported that FBN Holdings has surpassed its full-year profit of 2022 after just six months.

The latest is the second quarter result which is over N137bn profit in 3 months, a massive jump from the previous quarter

A detailed breakdown of the bank's financial performance also showed that for the first and second quarters, First Bank bank has made over N187 billion

Source: Legit.ng