Abdulsamad Rabiu Nigeria's second-richest man has lost over N1 trillion of his net worth within hours

This occurred after the Central Bank of Nigeria decided to unify the multiple official exchange rates by floating the Naira

Rabiu's wealth loss also affected his ranking among the world's richest men, dropping by 200 places

Abdulsamad Rabiu, the chairman of BUA Group, has suffered a substantial loss to his fortune in the wake of the Naira's devaluation.

Legit.ng had reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria announced that the naira exchange rate to the dollar will now be determined by market forces.

The apex bank went further by giving power to banks to sell forex freely.

Within a matter of hours, the value of the naira against the US dollar depreciated to as high as N791 from the starting day rate of N461.

Nigerian billionaires like Rabiu watched as their net worth dropped massively in dollar terms.

How Rabiu's wealth dropped

In the case of Rabiu, Bloomberg reports that his fortune dropped from $8.27 billion on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, to $5.54 billion as of the end of June 14, 2023.

This indicates that in a matter of 24 hours, over N1.2 trillion ($2.73 billion) was wiped out from his net worth.

Furthermore, Rabiu dropped 200 places in the world billionaire ranking to close Wednesday, June 14, as the 463rd richest man in the world compared to 263rd he was a day previous.

Why was Abdulsamad Rabiu Affected?

Rabiu is one of Nigeria's economy's biggest investors with an interest in industrial goods and the food sector, among others. Most of his company's products are sold in Naira.

BUA Cement, is the country's second-largest cement producer, while also BUA Foods, has the largest pasta and flour plant in Nigeria.

