Nigeria's foreign reserves is declining very fast and it is currently at one of its lowest after shedding $600 million again in the first few days of President Bola Tinubu's government

This comes amid the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria to float the Nigerian currency, which has seen the Naira fall to a record low

Nigeria's foreign reserves is made up of foreign banknotes, deposits, bonds, treasury bills and other foreign government securities.

Nigeria's foreign reserves continue to reduce despite several investor friendly policies put in place by the new government.

According to figures obtained by Legit.ng at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves has fallen by over $658.3 million in the first 18 days of June under President Bola Tinubu

As of June 16, 2023, the country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $34.6 billion, compared with $35.25 billion on May 28, 2023, the data showed.

The last time Nigeria's reserves were at this low level was precisely two years ago, on Friday, July 9, 2021 when the reserves were at $34.59 billion.

Foreign reserves decline

The decline in foreign reserves under Tinubu's administration follows the downward trend observed since May 2023, at the end of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari's term.

According to Legit.ng analysis, in May, the reserves were down by N684.9 million. The month began with reserves at $35.27 billion and ended at $35.09 billion.

In fact, year to date, Nigeria's foreign reserves have experienced a decline of 6.5 percent, equivalent to $2.4 billion, from $37.08 billion on December 31st, 2022.

Renewed hope for Nigeria's foreign reserves

It is expected that the recent decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to float the Naira will ease stress on Nigeria's foreign reserves.

This is because the CBN will no longer be under less pressure to pump forex into the market or any obligation to meet importers' demand.

In its new operation forex guidelines the CBN clearly stated:

“All transactions will now be done through the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, where the exchange rate will be determined by market forces.

