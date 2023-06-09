Nigerian banks, including Access Bank, Zenith Bank, and Wema Bank, will close their branches across the country

This is in observance of Nigeria's upcoming Democracy Day public holiday on Monday, June 12, 2023

Customers are advised to utilise alternative banking channels such as online and mobile banking services

Several Nigerian banks, including Access Bank, Zenith Bank, and Wema Bank, have announced the closure of their branches on Monday, June 12, 2023.

In a notice sent to customers, the banks explained that the change in operation is due to the observance of Democracy Day public holiday.

Nigerian banks will be closing branches to mark June 12 holiday. Photo credit: CBN

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government announced that Monday will be observed as a public holiday in commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day celebration,

The statement reads in part:

“On this memorable occasion therefore, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are invited to appreciate the progress that has been made, celebrate the milestones covered and look forward to a better future for the country’s democracy.

“The Permanent Secretary wishes all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration."

Bank announces branches closure

In compliance, Wema Bank has sent a message to customers ahead of the holiday, encouraging the use of alternative banking channels to fulfill their financial needs.

The statement reads:

"We appreciate your continued support and want to inform you that our branches will be closed for the Democracy Day holiday on Monday, June 12, 2023.

"Regular banking operations will resume on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. We urge you to take advantage of our alternative banking channels for your financial transactions during this period."

Similar messages were sent to customers of other financial institutions, including banks, and microfinance institutions, licensed by the CBN and operating in Nigeria, urging customers to utilise electronic channels and bear the adjustments.

