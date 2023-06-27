The federal government will start issuing certificates of ownership to vehicle owners in July

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, AbdulHafis Toriola, launched the policy in Lagos

He said all vehicle owners including motorcycle, tricycles, and other would be required to obtain the certificate at a fee

The Nigerian government has begun the issuance of a Proof of Ownership Certificate (PoC) for all classes of vehicles nationwide.

The policy was unveiled at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa in Lagos by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr AbdulHafis Toriola.

Vehicles owners to pay for proof of ownership Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

New vehicle policy begins July in Lagos

Toriola said the certificate would come into effect in Lagos in July, an essential requirement for vehicle owners, and renewable yearly.

The development means that all vehicle owners would be mandated to obtain the PoC annually, unlike in the previous occasions where it was required if owners were changing ownership or purchasing a new engine.

Toriola said:

"Upon completing the requirements and procedures, this certificate will be part of official documentation of a vehicle's legal owners."

The Nation reports that the Permanent Secretary explained that the PoC would affect all vehicles, including tricycles, motorcycles, mini vehicles, saloon cars, all types of trucks, and articulated vehicles.

He said the PoC would contain such critical information as the vehicle's registration details, plate number, model, and year of manufacture, including the owner's name and address.

The policy will roll out across the Nation, and vehicle owners are required to pay N1,000 to obtain the document.

Source: Legit.ng