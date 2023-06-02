Wema Bank has appointed Meet Oluwayemisi Olorunshola as the new board chairman

This follows the retirement of Babatunde Kasali as stipulated in the bank's Articles of Association.

Olorunshola will resume her new role with a wealth of experience and an impressive CV

Wema Bank Plc, one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, has announced the appointment of Oluwayemisi Olorunshola as its new Board Chairman.

Olorunshola will replace Babatunde Kasali who has reached the retirement age of the bank.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the company to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Olorunshola has an impressive CV from academics and business world Photo credit: Wema bank

Source: Facebook

A new beginning for Wema Bank

Olorunshola's appointment takes effect immediately and marks an important transition for the bank as it seeks to strengthen its leadership team.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It will however not be a new setup for Olorunshola having joined the institution as a Non-Executive Director in 2022.

Prior to her new appointment, she served as the Chairman of the Board's Nomination and Governance Committee of the bank.

Wema Bank CEO CV impressive

With over ten years of boardroom experience and business management Olorunshola brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role.

Before joining Wema Bank, Dr. Olorunshola had an illustrious career at Unilever Nigeria Plc, where she worked for fifteen years.

Her experience spans various aspects of business, including supply chain management, business re-engineering, and process management.

She holds a B.Sc. degree in Education & Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Liverpool, UK, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Walden University, USA.

Dr. Olorunshola's professional training includes programs at renowned institutions such as Four Acres Training Facility, Unilever UK, FITC, Leighton Academy, and H Pierson.

Her expertise in supply chain management covers areas such as business and production planning, procurement, distribution, import and export, and logistics services.

As a dedicated advocate for education, Olorunshola has published widely on small business sustainability strategies in esteemed journals such as the Journal of Functional Education (JFEAcademia), Proquest.com, and Academia.edu.

Her publications have been referenced by numerous scholars, showcasing her influence in the academic community.

With her extensive experience and expertise, she is poised to lead the bank into a new era of growth and success.

Zenith Bank chairman Jim Ovia makes over N13bn in 5 hours, buys more shares

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Jim Ovia, the owner of Zenith Bank, has purchased additional shares in his bank

The new shares come after he made over N13 billion from President Tinubu's inaugural speech.

He made money between 9:30 a.m. and 14:30, the trading hours of the Nigerian stock market.

Source: Legit.ng