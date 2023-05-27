Access Bank has announced planned system maintenance which will temporarily disrupt some banking service

During this period of maintenance, customers may find it challenging to carry out transactions especially via ATM, PoS

The bank has apologized, explaining that the system maintenance is to help improve its services

Access Bank, one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, has announced scheduled system maintenance that will temporarily disrupt certain banking services.

In an email message to customers, Access Bank said the maintenance will take two hours on Sunday, March 28, 2023, from 1:00 am-3:00 am West African Time(WAT).

Access Bank system maintanance with last for 2 hours Photo credit: @accessbank

Source: Depositphotos

The bank further explained that the maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to enhance its systems and improve customer experience.

The message to customers reads:

"Dear Customer, In our continuous effort to provide optimal functionality of our systems to better serve you, we will be conducting a scheduled system maintenance on Sunday, May 28, 2023 from 1:00 am-3:00 am WAT.

"During this period, customers will experience a temporary service disruption on various channels, including ATM, POS, cards, web."

To minimize the impact, Access Bank advised its customers to utilize alternative channels such as the AccessMore app, *901# USSD code, and Internet Banking for their transactions during the maintenance period.

It said:

"These platforms will remain functional and allow customers to carry out essential banking activities."

Access Bank also assured its customers that the scheduled system maintenance is necessary to ensure optimal functionality of its systems and provide an improved banking experience.

Access apologise to customers

The bank further apologized for any inconvenience caused by the temporary disruption and promised that after the maintenance exercise, all services across all channels would be fully restored, allowing customers to resume their regular banking activities without further interruptions.

The message added:

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this exercise may cause. Thank you for your patience."

