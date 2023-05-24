CBN has revoked the licenses of over 180 microfinance, mortgage banks, and finance companies.

Customers who might have money deposited in the banks are expected to withdraw their money

The revocation of licenses results from various issues, such as insolvency, inactivity, failure to render returns, among others

The Central Bank of Nigeria has revoked the licenses of 179 microfinance banks, four primary mortgage banks, and three finance companies across the country.

The announcement was made in the official gazette of the Federal Government, which was published on the CBN's website on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Why the banks' licenses were revoked

According to the gazette, these financial institutions had their licenses revoked due to several reasons.

Firstly, they had ceased to conduct business in Nigeria for a continuous period of six months, contrary to the purpose for which their licenses were granted.

Secondly, they failed to fulfill or comply with the conditions set forth when their licenses were issued.

Lastly, they did not meet the obligations imposed upon them by the CBN in accordance with the provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, Act No. 5.

CBN speaks on the failed banks

The Gazette noted that the decision to revoke these licenses was made by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, exercising the powers conferred on the Central Bank under Section 12 of the BOFIA 2020, Act No. 5.

Part of the Gazette reads:

"I, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, CON, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, hereby exercise the powers conferred upon me by Section 12 of BOFIA 2020, Act No.5. With this authority, I officially revoke the licenses of the microfinance banks, finance companies, and primary mortgage banks listed in Schedules I, II, and III attached hereto.

"This action is being announced on the 22nd of May, 2023, in Abuja."

List of failed banks by categories

Among the microfinance banks affected by the license revocation are:

Gwadabawa Microfinance Bank

Iba Microfinance Bank

Edumana Microfinance Bank

West-End Microfinance Bank

Umejei Microfinance Bank

Mouau Vasmucs Microfinance Bank

Jamis Microfinance Bank

New World Microfinance Bank

Abestone Microfinance Bank

Nsehe Microfinance Bank

Osogbo Microfinance Bank

Crossover Microfinance Bank

Dangizhi Microfinance Bank

To check if a bank you have money is included, you can click here and here.

