"31 Operates in Lagos": CBN Shuts Down 103 Failed Microfinance Banks Across the Country
- A full list of failed microfinance banks with offices across the country has been revealed
- The Central Bank of Nigeria shut down the microfinance banks after they failed to meet requirements
- Microfinance banks offer banking service to low-income individuals or groups who otherwise would have no other access to financial services
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has closed down 103 microfinance banks across different parts of the country over the years.
Although the time at which the banks were closed was not provided, it is understood that the decision is part of CBN's efforts to sanitize the financial sector and rid it of non-performing banks that pose a risk to depositors' funds.
CBN initiates such measures in cases where banks, whether commercial or microfinance, are discovered to be operating below regulatory standards and cannot fulfill the required conditions to maintain operations.
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation is responsible for safeguarding depositors' funds to prevent losses.
Location of the failed microfinance banks
The breakdown reveals that Lagos had the highest number of closed microfinance banks, with 31 banks shut down, followed by Abia (4), Abuja (3), Adamawa (1), Akwa Ibom (2), Anambra (7), Bayelsa (2), Cross River (1), Delta (3).
Others are Edo (3), Ekiti (1), Enugu (1), Imo (6), Jigawa (1), Kaduna (2), Katsina (1), Kebbi (2), Kogi (1), Ogun (4), Ondo (1), Osun (1), Oyo (4), Plateau (2), Rivers (5), Sokoto (1), and Taraba (1).
The list of banks
- Alliance Microfinance Bank - Abuja
- Udezuka Microfinance Bank - Anambra
- Ufuma Microfinance Bank - Anambra
- Umunze Microfinance Bank - Anambra
- Ideal Trust Microfinance Bank - Anambra
- Ezimuzo Microfinance Bank - Anambra
- Harbour Microfinance Bank - Anambra
- Trinity Microfinance Bank - Akwa Ibom
- Prime Microfinance Bank - Akwa Ibom
- Urualla Microfinance Bank - Imo
- Attanwambiri Microfinance Bank - Imo
- Beulah Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Allover Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Alstar Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Apex Golden Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Ascent Microfinance Bank - Ogun
- Amazing Grace Microfinance Bank - Ogun
- Classic Microfinance Bank - Ogun
- Common Benefit Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Cutting Edge Microfinance Bank - Edo
- Giticom Microfinance Bank - Rivers
- Divine Microfinance Bank - Rivers
- Bonny Microfinance Bank - Rivers
- Afam Microfinance Bank - Rivers
- Akpo-Coe Microfinance Bank - Rivers
- Pet Microfinance Bank - Rivers
- Saminaka Microfinance Bank - Kaduna
- Chat Microfinance Bank - Kaduna
- Jega Microfinance Bank - Kebbi
- Gamji Microfinance Bank - Kebbi
- Kerana Microfinance Bank - Plateau
- Ngas Microfinance Bank - Plateau
- Tristar Microfinance Bank - Enugu
- Impact Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Integrated Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Omni Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Moorgate Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Milestone Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Galaxy Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Fund Express Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Century Microfinance Bank - Lagos
- Lalupon Microfinance Bank - Oyo
- Olomi Microfinance Bank - Oyo
- Olomoyoyo Microfinance Bank - Oyo
- Asabari Microfinance Bank - Oyo
- Biraidu Microfinance Bank - Kogi
- Birnin Kudu Microfinance Bank - Jigawa
- Freedom Microfinance Bank - Kano
- Ubugu Microfinance Bank - Delta
- Emevor Microfinance Bank - Delta
- Broadbase Microfinance Bank - Delta
The complete list of the failed microfinance banks can be found here.
