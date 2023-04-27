Global site navigation

"31 Operates in Lagos": CBN Shuts Down 103 Failed Microfinance Banks Across the Country
Economy

"31 Operates in Lagos": CBN Shuts Down 103 Failed Microfinance Banks Across the Country

by  Dave Ibemere
  • A full list of failed microfinance banks with offices across the country has been revealed
  • The Central Bank of Nigeria shut down the microfinance banks after they failed to meet requirements
  • Microfinance banks offer banking service to low-income individuals or groups who otherwise would have no other access to financial services

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has closed down 103 microfinance banks across different parts of the country over the years.

Although the time at which the banks were closed was not provided, it is understood that the decision is part of CBN's efforts to sanitize the financial sector and rid it of non-performing banks that pose a risk to depositors' funds.

CBN microfinance banks
The 103 closed microfinance banks operate across the country Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei
Source: Facebook

CBN initiates such measures in cases where banks, whether commercial or microfinance, are discovered to be operating below regulatory standards and cannot fulfill the required conditions to maintain operations.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation is responsible for safeguarding depositors' funds to prevent losses.

Location of the failed microfinance banks

The breakdown reveals that Lagos had the highest number of closed microfinance banks, with 31 banks shut down, followed by Abia (4), Abuja (3), Adamawa (1), Akwa Ibom (2), Anambra (7), Bayelsa (2), Cross River (1), Delta (3).

Others are Edo (3), Ekiti (1), Enugu (1), Imo (6), Jigawa (1), Kaduna (2), Katsina (1), Kebbi (2), Kogi (1), Ogun (4), Ondo (1), Osun (1), Oyo (4), Plateau (2), Rivers (5), Sokoto (1), and Taraba (1).

The list of banks

  1. Alliance Microfinance Bank - Abuja
  2. Udezuka Microfinance Bank - Anambra
  3. Ufuma Microfinance Bank - Anambra
  4. Umunze Microfinance Bank - Anambra
  5. Ideal Trust Microfinance Bank - Anambra
  6. Ezimuzo Microfinance Bank - Anambra
  7. Harbour Microfinance Bank - Anambra
  8. Trinity Microfinance Bank - Akwa Ibom
  9. Prime Microfinance Bank - Akwa Ibom
  10. Urualla Microfinance Bank - Imo
  11. Attanwambiri Microfinance Bank - Imo
  12. Beulah Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  13. Allover Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  14. Alstar Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  15. Apex Golden Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  16. Ascent Microfinance Bank - Ogun
  17. Amazing Grace Microfinance Bank - Ogun
  18. Classic Microfinance Bank - Ogun
  19. Common Benefit Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  20. Cutting Edge Microfinance Bank - Edo
  21. Giticom Microfinance Bank - Rivers
  22. Divine Microfinance Bank - Rivers
  23. Bonny Microfinance Bank - Rivers
  24. Afam Microfinance Bank - Rivers
  25. Akpo-Coe Microfinance Bank - Rivers
  26. Pet Microfinance Bank - Rivers
  27. Saminaka Microfinance Bank - Kaduna
  28. Chat Microfinance Bank - Kaduna
  29. Jega Microfinance Bank - Kebbi
  30. Gamji Microfinance Bank - Kebbi
  31. Kerana Microfinance Bank - Plateau
  32. Ngas Microfinance Bank - Plateau
  33. Tristar Microfinance Bank - Enugu
  34. Impact Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  35. Integrated Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  36. Omni Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  37. Moorgate Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  38. Milestone Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  39. Galaxy Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  40. Fund Express Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  41. Century Microfinance Bank - Lagos
  42. Lalupon Microfinance Bank - Oyo
  43. Olomi Microfinance Bank - Oyo
  44. Olomoyoyo Microfinance Bank - Oyo
  45. Asabari Microfinance Bank - Oyo
  46. Biraidu Microfinance Bank - Kogi
  47. Birnin Kudu Microfinance Bank - Jigawa
  48. Freedom Microfinance Bank - Kano
  49. Ubugu Microfinance Bank - Delta
  50. Emevor Microfinance Bank - Delta
  51. Broadbase Microfinance Bank - Delta

The complete list of the failed microfinance banks can be found here.

Source: Legit.ng

