A full list of failed microfinance banks with offices across the country has been revealed

The Central Bank of Nigeria shut down the microfinance banks after they failed to meet requirements

Microfinance banks offer banking service to low-income individuals or groups who otherwise would have no other access to financial services

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has closed down 103 microfinance banks across different parts of the country over the years.

Although the time at which the banks were closed was not provided, it is understood that the decision is part of CBN's efforts to sanitize the financial sector and rid it of non-performing banks that pose a risk to depositors' funds.

The 103 closed microfinance banks operate across the country Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

CBN initiates such measures in cases where banks, whether commercial or microfinance, are discovered to be operating below regulatory standards and cannot fulfill the required conditions to maintain operations.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation is responsible for safeguarding depositors' funds to prevent losses.

Location of the failed microfinance banks

The breakdown reveals that Lagos had the highest number of closed microfinance banks, with 31 banks shut down, followed by Abia (4), Abuja (3), Adamawa (1), Akwa Ibom (2), Anambra (7), Bayelsa (2), Cross River (1), Delta (3).

Others are Edo (3), Ekiti (1), Enugu (1), Imo (6), Jigawa (1), Kaduna (2), Katsina (1), Kebbi (2), Kogi (1), Ogun (4), Ondo (1), Osun (1), Oyo (4), Plateau (2), Rivers (5), Sokoto (1), and Taraba (1).

The list of banks

Alliance Microfinance Bank - Abuja Udezuka Microfinance Bank - Anambra Ufuma Microfinance Bank - Anambra Umunze Microfinance Bank - Anambra Ideal Trust Microfinance Bank - Anambra Ezimuzo Microfinance Bank - Anambra Harbour Microfinance Bank - Anambra Trinity Microfinance Bank - Akwa Ibom Prime Microfinance Bank - Akwa Ibom Urualla Microfinance Bank - Imo Attanwambiri Microfinance Bank - Imo Beulah Microfinance Bank - Lagos Allover Microfinance Bank - Lagos Alstar Microfinance Bank - Lagos Apex Golden Microfinance Bank - Lagos Ascent Microfinance Bank - Ogun Amazing Grace Microfinance Bank - Ogun Classic Microfinance Bank - Ogun Common Benefit Microfinance Bank - Lagos Cutting Edge Microfinance Bank - Edo Giticom Microfinance Bank - Rivers Divine Microfinance Bank - Rivers Bonny Microfinance Bank - Rivers Afam Microfinance Bank - Rivers Akpo-Coe Microfinance Bank - Rivers Pet Microfinance Bank - Rivers Saminaka Microfinance Bank - Kaduna Chat Microfinance Bank - Kaduna Jega Microfinance Bank - Kebbi Gamji Microfinance Bank - Kebbi Kerana Microfinance Bank - Plateau Ngas Microfinance Bank - Plateau Tristar Microfinance Bank - Enugu Impact Microfinance Bank - Lagos Integrated Microfinance Bank - Lagos Omni Microfinance Bank - Lagos Moorgate Microfinance Bank - Lagos Milestone Microfinance Bank - Lagos Galaxy Microfinance Bank - Lagos Fund Express Microfinance Bank - Lagos Century Microfinance Bank - Lagos Lalupon Microfinance Bank - Oyo Olomi Microfinance Bank - Oyo Olomoyoyo Microfinance Bank - Oyo Asabari Microfinance Bank - Oyo Biraidu Microfinance Bank - Kogi Birnin Kudu Microfinance Bank - Jigawa Freedom Microfinance Bank - Kano Ubugu Microfinance Bank - Delta Emevor Microfinance Bank - Delta Broadbase Microfinance Bank - Delta

The complete list of the failed microfinance banks can be found here.

