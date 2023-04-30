Mark Zuckerberg has seen wealth rise to $88 billion in the last 24 hours

The Facebook founder and Meta CEO earned about $667 million as his company's stock rebounded

Aliko Dangote earned about N29 billion in 24 hours and is now worth $20.5 billion

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the world's 12 wealthiest person as his net worth soared to $88 billion after earning a whopping $667 million in 24 hours.

Meta's stock soared by 14% on Thursday, April 27, 2023, after reporting $28.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg and Aliko Dangote Credit: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Zuckerberg's wealth increases by $10 billion

Because the Facebook founder's wealth increased by $10 billion to top $88 billion, the highest in 12 months, he is now the 12th richest man on earth, Bloomberg Billionaires Index says.

Zuckerberg's fortunes come from his 13% stake in Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Forbes reports that Zuckerberg's wealth is $85 billion.

The tech billionaire moved up one spot on the list and is ahead of India's Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, worth $82.5 billion.

The 38-year-old splurges on Italian sports cars and Haiwain real estate despite reportedly leading a down-to-earth lifestyle.

Zuckerberg lost $70 billion in 2022

Business Insider reports that his current fortune is in contrast to 2022, when his wealth plummeted by $70 billion in the first nine months of the year.

The loss saw him slide down to the 20th wealthiest man in the world on Bloomberg's list in September last year.

An industry-wide slump and his heavy investment in the metaverse also badgered Zuckerberg's wealth last year, which left him with $35 billion in net worth in November 2022.

Dangote wealth surges

Meanwhile, Nigeria's Aliko Dangote saw his net worth hit $20.5 billion on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Africa's richest man made $84. 6 million in 24 hours to wipe off the previous day's loss, which saw him lose close to $1 billion.

Dangote's wealth comes from his 85% stake in Dangote Cement, Africa's biggest cement manufacturer.

Dangote, however, dropped from one place down the billionaire index from the 81st position he occupied last week, behind Indonesia's Michael Hartono.

