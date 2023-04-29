Elon Musk has introduced a monetization feature for content creators on Twitter, following in the footsteps of Facebook and YouTube

Content creators can now earn money by enabling subscriptions for their text, pics, and videos worldwide on Twitter.

For the first year, content creators will receive all the money earned from their posts

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has taken a page from the books of Facebook and YouTube by introducing a monetization feature for content creators on the social media platform.

He tweeted that users can earn from posting text, pics, and videos by enabling subscriptions worldwide.

To access the feature, content creators need to tap on the “Monetisation tab” in settings and apply to offer subscriptions to followers for any material, from long-form text to hours-long videos.

Musk to pay Twitter content creators.

The move comes after it was revealed that Elon Musk earns close to $100,000(N46.25m) per month from its 24,700 subscribers on Twitter.

Now Elon Musk wants to allow users to earn also, and he is offering content creators a chance to receive all the money earned from their posts in the first 12 months.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform. Just tap on Monetization in settings"

In another post, Musk said:

“After the first year, iOS and Android fees drop to 15 percent and we will add a small amount on top of that, depending on volume.”

“We will also help promote your work. Our goal is to maximize creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out”

Facebook also wants users to pay to be verified

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mark Zuckerberg had taken a page from Elon Musk's playbook and announced plans to charge users for verification.

Zuckerberg explained that users signing up for Meta's new systems would receive exclusive stickers for stories, reels, 100 free monthly stars, or the digital currency used to tip Facebook creators.

Dailymail reports that the verification will cost $11.99/month on the web and $14.99/month on iOS.

