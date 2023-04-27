The German Embassy in Nigeria has announced a revision of its fees for document verification

The embassy explains that the verification fees are different from the visa fees which is cash naira payments

The German Embassy in Nigeria is one of the busiest embassies in the country, with many Nigerians seeking visas for various reasons

The German Embassy in Nigeria has announced an increase in its fees for document verification from N150,000 to N180,000 and N250,000, depending on the location.

In a statement on its website, the embassy attributed the fee hike to inflation, rising aviation costs, and security concerns in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the embassy said that the new fees would come into effect immediately and apply to all submitted applications.

It noted that the new fee for verification in locations within the northern states listed will be N250,000, while the fee for verification in all other locations will be N180,000.

Part of the statement reads:

The fee for verification in certain northern states, including FCT, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Nassarawa, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, and Borno, will be raised to 250,000 Naira.

"This fee is applicable for any person or institution that requires verification in these locations.

" For verifications in all other locations, the new fee will be 180,000 Naira. These new fees will take effect immediately, and will be applied to all appointments scheduled on or after that date."

Naira notes payment for Visa

Furthermore, the embassy also disclosed that it now accepts payment of old and new naira notes for visa applications.

Although it noted that the new and old Naira notes must only be in 500 and 1.000 Naira bills. No other currencies.

The statement continues:

"If you are unable to acquire your verification fees in cash by the time of your appointment, you can still submit your application and will be given more time to submit the fee at a later date."

"This only applies to the verification fee – not the visa fee. Visa fees have to be paid in cash at your appointment."

