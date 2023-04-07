UBA is planning to sell the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to recover a debt of N56bn

The bank took over AEDC in December 2021 after its major stakeholder, Kann Consortium, defaulted on a loan

The planned sale has led to an increase in UBA's share price, as investors see it as a positive strategic move

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced its intention to sell the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to recover a debt of $122 million (N56.16bn) owed by the company.

UBA took over AEDC in December 2021 after its major stakeholder, Kann Consortium, could not repay the loan it had taken to acquire a 60% stake in the Disco in 2013.

UBA took over AEDC in December 2021 after a loan default. photo cred: @uba

The plan to sell was revealed at the bank's audited 2022 results conference call.

According to Bloomberg, Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh, Executive Director of Risk Management and Finance, stated that discussions about the sale were at an advanced stage, and he expects the process to be completed this year.

Reactions about the UBA takeover of AEDC

Punch reports that the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, explained that the UBA takeover of the Disco was necessary due to operational challenges arising from a dispute between KANN Consortium and UBA, which resulted in a lack of access to intervention finances and led to service disruptions.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Bureau of Public Enterprises also endorsed the changes in shareholding and the appointment of interim management for the AEDC.

The AEDC serves customers in Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger States, and the Federal Capital Territory.

UBA share price soar

Following the news of the potential sale and recovery of the UBA huge loan in AEDC, the share price trading on the Nigerian exchange jumped to a one-month high Thursday, 6 April 2023.

Checks show that UBA’s share price closed at N8.50, on Thursday the highest level since March 7.

BusinessDay reports that 64.20 million units of UBA’s shares were traded, the most activity since July 19, 2022.

