MTN Nigeria shareholders have five days to decide whether to receive their dividend payout in cash or shares

A total dividend payout of N288 billion has been decided after an outstanding N2 trillion revenue

The company's Scrip Dividend Election Plan allows it to retain its net profit instead of spending its cash reserves on dividend payout

Shareholders that subscribe to the plan will receive shares at a discount compared to the market price

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc is giving its shareholders the option to receive their dividend payout in cash or shares.

The company recently announced plans to pay shareholders an N288 billion dividend in 2022, an increase from the N212 billion paid in 2021.

The huge dividends followed the telecommunication company's record-breaking N2 trillion revenue.

MTN shareholders have five days to make a decision Credit: @mtn

Source: Facebook

MTN Shareholders to make a decision

MTN will like to retain its cash reserves for further investments instead of using them on paying dividends and is exploring a scrip dividend option.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A scrip dividend is new shares of an issuer's stock that are issued to shareholders instead of a dividend

MTN is offering shareholders the opportunity to have more stake in the company at N232.68 per share and waive cash payments.

The telecommunication giant statement reads:

"MTN is pleased to announce the Reference Share Price under the Scrip Dividend Election Plan for the dividend declared by the Company for the 2022 financial year. The Reference Share Price for the new shares to be issued under the Scrip Dividend Election Plan shall be #232.68 per share.

"Qualifying shareholders who intend to make the election for shares are required to obtain the Election Form from Coronation Registrars Limited at 9, Amodu Ojikutu Street, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Form is also available online at http://mtnnscripdividend.coronationregistrars.com."

MTN also added that the final date for submission of the Election Form will be 11 April 2023 which five days from now.

It added:

"Qualifying shareholders who do not wish to receive their dividend as additional shares in the Company need not complete the Election Form or take any other steps."

MTN will hold its Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 April 2023 for final decision.

More money for Dangote

In another report, Legit.ng revealed that Africa's richest man is set to walk home with over N293 billion as dividends from his cement company, Dangote Cement.

Aliko Dangote's cement company recorded a revenue jump of 16.96% in 2022, to hit a high of over N1.61 trillion.

Dangote's dividend is more than the budget of 25 states for the fiscal year of 2023.

Source: Legit.ng