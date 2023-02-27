A First Bank of Nigeria director, Gbenga Shobo has resigned due to CBN's new rules on executive tenure limits

The guidelines limit Executive Directors, Deputy Managing Directors, and Managing Directors to a maximum tenure of ten years

The new guidelines affect many other bank executives and non-executive board members

Gbenga Shobo, the Deputy Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria, has reportedly resigned from the company's board.

Shobo is expected to leave immediate effect in consonance with the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) recent review of the term limits of bank executives.

The CBN issued a circular last Friday, notifying banks of the new directive that sets a maximum tenure of ten years for Executive Directors (EDs), Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs), and Managing Directors (MDs).

How the CBN new rules work

If an ED becomes a DMD before the end of their maximum tenure, their cumulative tenure should not exceed ten years.

Similarly, if an ED becomes an MD/CEO or another DMB before their maximum tenure, their cumulative tenure should not exceed twelve years.

Reports on Shobo leaving his position

According to a tweet by Proshare, Shobo’s resignation followed CBN’s directives by resigning from the position having joined the bank's board in 2012.

The tweet reads:

"Gbenga Shobo, the Deputy Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria, has stepped down from the Board of FBN with immediate effect due to the recent CBN circular on Executive management tenure limits."

Leadership also reported on Shobo relinquishing his present position in line with the new CBN guidelines.

Other mediums to have reported Shobo leaving his position includes Nairametrics, Newsdirect.

More big directors to go

Leadership also revealed that other top directors expected to proceed on immediate retirement is Ms Adaora Remy Umeoji, DMD, Zenith Bank. Ms Umeoji was appointed ED in December 2012.

Others are Ladi Balogun, Group CEO, of FCMB Group Plc, became CEO, First City Monument Bank Limited from 2007 to 2017.

