The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the retirement of its image maker, Osita Nwanisobi, after a long and meritorious service to the bank.

Before his retirement, Nwanisobi served as director of Corporate Communications, the CBN since 2020.

CBN gets new spokesman, Abdulmumin(right) as Nwanisobi(left) retires. Photo credit: @cbn

Source: Facebook

During his tenure, he played a key role in enhancing the apex bank's reputation and promoting its policies and initiatives, Punch reports.

Isa Abdulmumin the acting director, corporate communications department has been appointed to take over from Nwanisobi.

Announcing the appointment Abdulmumin, CBN described him as a a dedicated staff of the CBN for several years and is reputed to be a hard-working, go-getter, efficient professional, and a media personality.

Dailytrust reports that the retiring Nwanisobi took over from Isaac Okorafor in 2020. He was a special assistant to the deputy governor of Financial System Stability between 2009 and 2011.

Quick background on CBN

The CBN is the central bank and apex monetary authority of Nigeria established by the CBN Act of 1958 and commenced operations on 1 July 1959.

The major regulatory objectives of the bank as stated in the CBN Act are to: maintain the country's external reserves, promote monetary stability and a sound financial environment, and act as a banker of last resort and financial adviser to the federal government.

