CBN Releases Zenith, UBA, GTB, Access, Others New Interest Rates on Customers’ Savings Account
- Access Bank, UBA, FCMB and other commercial banks have adjusted to the savings rate of customers account
- The new rates published by CBN showed that the interest rates have increased following the November CBN MPC meeting
- Based on the new savings deposit rate, bank customers will earn more from the money in their accounts
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has published the new saving deposit interest rates for various Deposit Money banks (DMBs).
A savings rate is the interest rate Nigerian banks pay their customers to save money, which varies between banks.
New savings deposit rate
According to CBN's latest data, banks now offer an average savings deposit rate of 8.18% compared to the previous average rate of 7.88%.
The changes reflect the recent monetary policy decision reached by the CBN.
Legit.ng, in an earlier report, revealed that the CBN's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), on Tuesday, November 26, increased the benchmark interest rate to 27.50% in November 2024.
The new rate is a 25 basis point increase from the previous rate and represents a consecutive hike implemented in 2024 by the CBN to fight inflation.
Here is a breakdown of the average interest rate published by CBN.
- Access Bank: 8.18%
- Citibank: 8.18%
- Ecobank: 8.18%
- FCMB: 1.15%
- Fidelity Bank: 8.18%
- First Bank: 8.18%
- Globus Bank: 8.18%
- GTB: 8.00%
- Keystone Bank: 8.18%
- Optimus: 8.18%
- Polaris: 8.18%
- Premium Trust: 8.18%
- Providus Bank: 8.18%
- Signature Bank: 8.18%
- Stanbic IBTC: 2.73%
- Standard Chartered Bank: 8.03%
- Sterling Bank: 8.03%
- SunTrust: 8.00%
- Titan Trust Bank: 8.18%
- UBA: 8.18%
- Union Bank: 8.18%
- Unity Bank: 8.18%
- Wema Bank: 8.18%
- Zenith Bank: 8.18%
10 banks with highest customer deposits in 2024
Earlier, Legit.ng reported on commercial banks with the highest customer deposits in 2024.
The report showed that United Bank for Africa leads the list, followed by Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank.
Nigeria has one of the most successful financial institutions in Africa.
Source: Legit.ng
