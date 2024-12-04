Access Bank, UBA, FCMB and other commercial banks have adjusted to the savings rate of customers account

The new rates published by CBN showed that the interest rates have increased following the November CBN MPC meeting

Based on the new savings deposit rate, bank customers will earn more from the money in their accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria has published the new saving deposit interest rates for various Deposit Money banks (DMBs).

A savings rate is the interest rate Nigerian banks pay their customers to save money, which varies between banks.

Banks to pay customers higher interest rates on savings account Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

New savings deposit rate

According to CBN's latest data, banks now offer an average savings deposit rate of 8.18% compared to the previous average rate of 7.88%.

The changes reflect the recent monetary policy decision reached by the CBN.

Legit.ng, in an earlier report, revealed that the CBN's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), on Tuesday, November 26, increased the benchmark interest rate to 27.50% in November 2024.

The new rate is a 25 basis point increase from the previous rate and represents a consecutive hike implemented in 2024 by the CBN to fight inflation.

Here is a breakdown of the average interest rate published by CBN.

Access Bank: 8.18%

Citibank: 8.18%

Ecobank: 8.18%

FCMB: 1.15%

Fidelity Bank: 8.18%

First Bank: 8.18%

Globus Bank: 8.18%

GTB: 8.00%

Keystone Bank: 8.18%

Optimus: 8.18%

Polaris: 8.18%

Premium Trust: 8.18%

Providus Bank: 8.18%

Signature Bank: 8.18%

Stanbic IBTC: 2.73%

Standard Chartered Bank: 8.03%

Sterling Bank: 8.03%

SunTrust: 8.00%

Titan Trust Bank: 8.18%

UBA: 8.18%

Union Bank: 8.18%

Unity Bank: 8.18%

Wema Bank: 8.18%

Zenith Bank: 8.18%

