Oando Filling Station accountant in Dutse Alhaji, has been arrested in Abuja over alleged new Naira notes racketeering

ICPC monitoring team received tip-off that the filling station disconnected its POS services, forcing motorists to pay for petrol in cash

ICPC operatives discover N1,000,000 with the POS operator, arrest both accountant and operator,

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arrested an accountant of Oando Filling Station, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua said they were arrested over alleged racketeering of the new Naira notes, the Guardian reports.

According Ogugua, the latest arrest followed the continued onslaught by the commission on some elements who have taken advantage of the scarcity of the new Naira notes to swindle unsuspecting Nigerians.

How the arrest was made

She said the ICPC monitoring team had earlier received a tip-off that the said filling station deliberately disconnected its Point of Sale (POS) services so that motorists could not have access to the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called Petrol, using their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

Leadership reports that Ogugua added that on reaching the petrol station, the team found out that motorists were forced to pay for the product in cash, and those without the new notes were directed to a POS operator directly opposite the Filling Station to access the cash.

ICPC operatives found out that the POS did not only belong to the accountant of the Filling Station, but it was charging a very high exorbitant rate as commission against the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The sum of N1,000,000 was discovered with the POS operator which the team directed that should be paid into a bank account.

The accountant was arrested alongside the POS operator, and the Commission has granted both administrative bail.

